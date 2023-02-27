Wayne County and Loretto clinched substate berths with region semifinal victories on Monday.
Wayne County took down Moore County 69-47 in Class 1A, Region 5, while Loretto rallied for a 62-51 victory over Sycamore in 2A, Region 5.
The Wildcats (32-0) will play Huntland at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cornersville for the championship.
The Mustangs (21-8) will take on nemesis Summertown at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Fairview. Loretto is 0-3 vs. Summertown this year.
Region champions will host a substate game Saturday. Region runners-up will travel Saturday.
• Loretto 62, Sycamore 51: Ally Weathers scored 12 of her 27 points in the fourth quarter for the Mustangs, who trailed by double figures in the third.
Jenny Clifton added 21 points and Laney Weathers for Loretto, which clinched a fifth straight substate berth.
The Mustangs outscored Sycamore 24-9 in the fourth quarter. Loretto was 6-of-9 from the field and 11-of-15 on free throws in the final period.
Izzy McPherson finished with 20 points and Kyra Shearon 13 for the War Eagles (21-8). They combined for four fourth-quarter points.
• Wayne County 69, Moore County 47: Blair Baugus, after scoring a career-high 38 points in Friday's quarterfinals, finished with 26 in the semifinals.
Lauren Bryant tossed in 16 points and Kylee Brewer 10 for the Wildcats. Paisley Logan had 14 and Ellie Graham 11 for the Raiders (20-12).
--
Baseball
• Rogers 9, Hatton 7: Carson McElhaney finished with a trio of RBIs, while Jackson Kidd reached base four times and scored a run for the Pirates (2-2). Will Steadman reached base three times, drove in a run and scored for the Hornets (0-1).
• Sheffield 10, Shoals Christian 0: Jon Will Hufstedler gave up one hit and struck out 13 in six innings for the Bulldogs (5-1). Austin Stutts knocked in two runs, scored once and had three steals. Skylar Johnston had an RBI and scored once.
--
Softball
• Brooks 9, Ardmore 3: Karley Moreland reached base twice, drove in two runs and scored twice for the Lions (3-4), while Faith Roberson reached base three times and scored a run.
• Hackleburg 10, Red Bay 4: Saylor Cooper reached base three times and had three RBIs for the Panthers (2-4), while Baylynn Pope reached base four times and touched home plate four times. Pope also threw a complete game with the four runs being unearned.
Emma Blackburn reached base three times and scored for the Tigers.
--
Boys soccer
• Muscle Shoals 2, Tharptown 2: Hezekiah Weeks and Silas Weeks each scored for the Trojans. Adam Beck tallied an assist. Muscle Shoals (2-0-1) hosts Randolph on Thursday.
--
Boys tennis
• Muscle Shoals 6, Jasper 3: Max Davis beat Wilkes Hill in the No. 2 singles match for the Trojans 6-4, 6-3. Cole Watkins, Will Lee and Nathan Miller followed with wins at Nos. 3, 4 and 6 singles. Lee and Jackson Collins then combined to win the No. 1 doubles 6-2, 3-6, 10-6.
• Deshler 9, West Point 0: Everette Minshew beat Jared Smith 8-1 to win the No. 1 singles match for the Tigers, while Brody Black defeated Cade Tyree 8-1 to win at No. 2. Minshew and Mitchell Brazeale then teamed up to top Smith and Tyree 8-1 in the No. 1 doubles match.
• Florence 8, Austin 1: The Falcons’ only loss was at No. 1 singles. Jack White defeated Bryant Maze 6-0, 6-0 to win the No. 2 match for Florence (5-0), while Jake Champion beat Grayson Bogue in No. 3 singles 6-0, 6-0. Tai Do and White teamed to beat Sam Higgins and Maze 3-6, 6-1, 10-6 in No. 1 doubles.
--
Girls tennis
• Deshler 7, West Point 2: Landen McCalpin beat Hiley Moore to win the No. 1 singles match 8-5 for the Tigers, while Anna Lee Hester beat Savanna Smith 8-4 in the No. 2 match. Deshler finished the day winning five of the six singles matches and the Nos. 2-3 doubles.
• Florence 7, Austin 2: Sarah Liles beat Abbie Sims in No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-2, while Amy DeGroote topped Rachel Curtis in the No. 2 match 4-6, 6-4, 11-9 for Florence (1-7). Liles and Ella Coussons defeated Sims and Curtis 4-6, 7-5, 10-2 to take the No. 1 doubles match.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.