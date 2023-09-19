F220921 VOLLEYBALL (copy)
Shoals Christian’s Mamie Bachofer, shown last season, tallied 13 aces Monday. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]

 Dan Busey/TimesDaily

Mamie Bachofer finished with 13 aces and Emma Price 12 to help the Shoals Christian volleyball team beat Phillips 25-18, 25-18, 25-12 on Monday. Abby Owens added 19 assists for the Flame (16-4).

