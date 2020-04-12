The irony wasn’t lost on Thomas Burrows’ dad.
Burrows, for the first time in many years, took a springtime parade around his family yard, perched atop the usual chariot — aka, a lawnmower — and made sure to keep his lines straight.
Burrows, at home this time of year for the first time since high school, was careful not to miss any spots.
“It was definitely reminiscent of days gone by,” Burrows said. “It’s something I enjoy doing, but I’m never home to do it this time of year.
“It's pretty enjoyable to get on the mower and drive around the yard for a couple of hours and listen to music.”
His dad, Ed, didn’t video the feat, Burrows said, though spring and home haven’t mixed for him in so long.
Burrows, a left-handed pitcher in the Atlanta Braves’ organization, sits at home today playing a waiting game rather than baseball.
The coronavirus pandemic brought spring training to a halt three weeks ago. Burrows, rather than starting the regular season by now, is back in Florence seeing sights unseen for so long.
“My dad brought it up to me the other day, that this is the first time I’ve been home this time of year in seven years,” Burrows said. “Seeing it all green and spring happening, all that stuff, it’s different.
“I haven’t seen that in a while.”
The 2013 Mars Hill graduate is doing what he can to pass the time while staying in baseball shape.
He’s lifting weights and, with some help, throwing “as much as I can.” Collin Huntley, who played catcher at Mars Hill last year and was at Columbia State Community College this spring, is home, too.
“He’s kind of been my throwing partner the last couple of weeks,” Burrows said. “I can throw bullpens and everything.”
Burrows is hoping to soon add to that mix. Anyone up for hitting off a left-hander who is expected to go to Triple-A this year? Top-notch credentials are required.
“I need to call Coach (Mike) Keehn at UNA and see if he has any guys in town and are willing to step in the box for a few at-bats,” Burrows said. “That would probably be my best bet. Maybe I could call up Josh Willingham and see if he would come out of retirement.”
Otherwise, except for the occasional trip around the yard, the 25-year-old has been doing what many a marooned baseball player would do — play video games.
The new “Call of Duty: Warzone” has been a recent focus. Burrows, who admits shooting and golf games are his preference, plays online with his high school friends or with his Atlanta teammates.
“I don't have a ton to do,” Burrows said, mentioning a recent three-hour video-game session. “The grass was cut. I'm a little bit kind of sitting here bored. I don't have a lot to do.”
