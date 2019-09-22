MUSCLE SHOALS — The Muscle Shoals offense made a few mistakes, but the Trojans (5-0) were still able to blank Mae Jemison, 31-0.
Sophomore running back Brooks Berry led Muscle Shoals with 50 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Defensively, it was a host of players in the front seven, with senior linebacker Jackson Bratton constantly chasing down the Jaguars’ ball carriers in the backfield along with help from others like senior defensive lineman Reginald Freeman.
“We’re not a great football team by no means, we still gotta get better in some places, but you know I like the way the kids are responding, they worked hard, this game here was a good game,” head coach Scott Basden said.
Logan Smothers, a Nebraska commit, finished the game with a solid stat line going 12 for 16 with 143 yards and a touchdown, along with six rushes for 35 yards and a touchdown. But he did throw two interceptions off tipped passes by Jaguar defenders.
Late in the first half, Smothers passed to receiver Mikey McIntosh, who fumbled going into the end zone. Mae Jemison returned the turnover to its own 36-yard line.
The defense, however, picked up the slack by forcing turnovers of their own. On the first play of the game, Mae Jemison fumbled, giving Muscle Shoals field position to drive into the red zone where Berry scored from 9 yards out, his first of the game.
“I think I played pretty great, offense did really good, we were a little off, all of us were kind of in the first quarter, but we came out in the second half and dominated,” Berry said.
The offense cleaned up the mistakes after the break with a 37-touchdown pass from Smothers to McIntosh. Outside of the two turnovers, Basden said he thought his quarterback was successful in leading the team on Friday.
“(He) puts the ball where its supposed to be,” Basden said. “I just couldn’t be happier with the way he handles the offense and does the job he does."
The defense still didn’t allow the Jaguars to move the ball effectively in the second half and kept them out of the end zone.
Bratton had four tackles for loss and Freeman added a sack.
“Our defense played really good,” Berry said. “It was just an all-out good win tonight.”
As the Trojans remain perfect with five more regular-season games to go. Berry echoed his coach in realizing there’s things to work on with both sides of the ball.
“So far we’re looking pretty good this season,” Berry said. “But we can’t get too cocky going in, we just got to keep working and try to win the championship.”
