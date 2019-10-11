MUSCLE SHOALS — Quarterback Logan Smothers threw three touchdowns and Muscle Shoals cruised to a 45-0 victory over Cullman in a game that was decided by halftime.
Muscle Shoals (8-0, 5-0) led 28-0 at the break. The Trojans took advantage of a botched snap on a Bearcats punt in the first quarter, big throws from Smothers and help in the running game with running backs Brooks Berry and Keevon Hankins and senior receiver Markel Ricks. On the other side of the ball, linebacker Jackson Bratton shut down the Bearcats running game, with help from others like safety Caleb McDougle.
“I thought overall we played good,” Trojans head coach Scott Basden said. “It’s big anytime you can keep them out of the end zone.”
Smothers finished the game 15 of 20 for 221 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Muscle Shoals finished with 355 total yards and found success spreading the ball around, as five different players scored touchdowns. Berry and Ricks both scored and receivers Ty Smith, Nick Griffith and Mikey Mcintosh each reached the end zone on the receiving end of a Smothers’ pass.
“We played as a team, that’s what really matters,” Smothers said. “I think we did a great job, we had a good week of practice, moved the ball — just take what they give you.”
The Trojan defense shut down Cullman (3-5, 2-2) and recorded its third shutout, previously beating Columbia 62-0 and Mae Jemison 31-0.
Bratton led the charge, but other standouts included defensive lineman Reggie Freeman Jr. and safety Javar Strong, all of which consistently got in the backfield to stop the run.
“It’s always nice having that defense over there,” Smothers said. “It takes away from my shoulders and the offense’s shoulders, we love those guys.”
Hankins, who was injured earlier in the season, is one of the Trojan players who has since returned and helped the overall depth of the team. Basden said the team is about as healthy as it can be at this point of the season.
“We’ve been blessed,” Basden said. “Hopefully we’ll continue being healthy.”
Sophomore Luke Peoples came in during the second half in relief at quarterback and threw a touchdown pass. With the second string on defense as well, the Trojans still preserved the shutout.
“Really proud of our 9th and 10th graders, they played a lot and kept them out of the end zone,” Basden said. “ Just a good, overall night. We got a lot of kids in the game and built some experience for the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.