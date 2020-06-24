A Muscle Shoals High School football player tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to a release from the school.
Chad Holden, Muscle Shoals' superintendent, said the student is in high school and last worked out on Monday.
Muscle Shoals will close its athletic facilities and plans to restart practices Monday.
“Basically we just decided to shut it down,” Holden said. “They don’t work out on Fridays anyway. That gives us four days to sit back and assess the situation.”
Lexington High did not practice Tuesday pending a student's coronavirus test and resumed workouts Wednesday when the test came back negative.
Florence High had a student test positive last week but has continued workouts.
“We have made contact with the parents of other student-athletes who may have been exposed while working out on our campus,” the Muscle Shoals release said. “If you did not receive a call, our staff has no knowledge of your child being directly exposed.”
This story will be updated.
