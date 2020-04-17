TUSCALOOSA — Nate Oats isn’t ready to declare Alabama is done scouring the 2020 market for talent, but the second-year head coach is confident with the Crimson Tide’s five newcomers, four of which were added Wednesday on the first day of the late signing period.
“We’re almost done,” Oats said Thursday. “Look, I think we’ve got most of what we looked at. I think if there’s a no-brainer that pops up, or if there’s somebody we’ve been heavily involved with … I’d say we’re almost done and if these are the five that we get, we’re ecstatic about (those) five.”
Those five include Yale graduate transfer forward Jordan Bruner, junior college All-American wing Keon Ellis, versatile wing Darius Miles, and five-star combo-guard Josh Primo of Canada, as well as four-star forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton, another Canadian who signed during the early period in November.
“I think all five of these guys have a chance to come in and make an immediate impact. We’re super happy with the class, and we think it gets our program looking a lot more like how we want to play,” Oats said. “Now, we’ve got to get them on campus. … (And) as soon as we can get them on campus and start meshing them with the returning guys we’ve got, I think we’ll be onto something here.”
Those additions preceded a subtraction Wednesday night when freshman wing Jaylen Forbes entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Oats said he and Forbes had a frank discussion about his potential future role over Easter weekend and Forbes made it clear he was seeking a greater role, even if that meant finding it elsewhere.
"While I’d love to have Jaylen in our program — I think he’s a really good roster guy, he brought a lot to our program with just his competitiveness — he also wants a little bit better role, a little more significant role maybe than what he would’ve had," Oats said.
Now it’s just a waiting game to see if there will be any additional defections, especially regarding the Crimson Tide’s three NBA draft hopefuls — junior wings Herb Jones and John Petty Jr., and sophomore point guard Kira Lewis Jr.
Oats says there hasn’t been much change in their statuses: “They’re waiting on information.”
“I think with the coronavirus thing, everything is slower just because there’s no workouts going on,” Oats said. “Right now there’s just not a whole lot of new information — they’ve played all the games they’re going to play, they can’t work out for anybody. They’ve gotten all their background data or they’re still in the process of getting it. But until we get a draft order from the NBA and a time when the draft is going to be, it’s going to be hard to get a whole lot of new information.”
With the four Wednesday signees and the outgoing transfers of Forbes and freshman center Raymond Hawkins, Alabama has 15 scholarship players — two over the NCAA limit. That includes the three NBA hopefuls.
The speculation is Jones is the most likely to return to Alabama with plenty to work on, especially from an offensive perspective, while Petty remains a bit of a wildcard.
As Oats confirmed Thursday, Lewis is considered a virtual first-round “lock” within most NBA circles and is the mostly likely to remain in the draft. But the other two — Jones and Petty — are both serious options to return to school. First-round picks receive guaranteed money.
Currently, players have until June 15 to remove their names from the draft and return to school.
“I think it’s one of those deals that if you’ve got guaranteed money, you should probably go," Oats said. "If you don’t, in my opinion you probably shouldn’t, but again that’s a personal decision they have to make."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.