OAKLAND, Calif. — The Denver Broncos changed coaches, coordinators, systems and the starting quarterback since they last came to Oakland in the second-to-last game in 2018.
The Raiders have merely overhauled the roster.
That adds a bit of intrigue about the unknown when the two longtime AFC West rivals square off in the season opener Monday night at the Coliseum, with both teams not knowing quite what to expect.
It all starts with whether star receiver Antonio Brown will even play for the Raiders after he was not at the facility Thursday amid reports he could be suspended following an altercation with general manager Mike Mayock.
"I'm emotional about it. I hope you understand why," coach Jon Gruden said. "I think a lot of this guy. I think Antonio is a great receiver. I think deep down he's a really good guy. I'm frustrated. I'm not going to say any more about it. I hope it all works out."
No matter what happens with Brown, the Raiders figure to have more than a dozen new starters when the season starts, with an entirely new receiving group, a revamped offensive line led by Trent Brown, and a first-round running in Josh Jacobs that could give quarterback Derek Carr the support he needs.
"We all know how Derek Carr is when you can protect him, he can go through the reads and he feels comfortable back there," Denver edge rusher Von Miller said. "He's one of the best quarterbacks in the league if he can do that."
The changes have been even more dramatic in Denver, where new coach Vic Fangio brought in a different defensive system and the offense has been dramatically changed under coordinator Rich Scangarello and new quarterback Joe Flacco.
But Carr knows he'll still have to deal with players like Miller, fellow edge rusher Bradley Chubb, and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. as the Raiders seek to get off to a good start.
"It's kind of exciting," Carr said. "Both teams know that both schemes are going to be very different. You can only prepare so much, but at the end of the day they still have those players over there."
