FRISCO, Texas — Two people with direct knowledge of the situation say the Dallas Cowboys are interviewing Mike McCarthy to be their coach, the surest sign so far the team is moving on from Jason Garrett.
McCarthy was set to visit with Dallas on Saturday, the people told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club isn’t commenting publicly on its coaching situation.
One of the people said the Cowboys haven’t felt the urgency to address Garrett’s status because his contract expires Jan. 14. The Cowboys missed the playoffs for the sixth time in Garrett’s nine full seasons by finishing 8-8 in a season that started with high expectations.
McCarthy won a Super Bowl with Green Bay at the home of the Cowboys to finish the 2010 season. The Packers won at least 10 games in eight of his first 11 seasons before going 7-9 in 2017. He was fired with the Packers at 4-7-1 last season.
The Cowboys haven't addressed Garrett's status publicly, and he's continued to work at team headquarters in the week since the season ended.
--
Browns interviewing Saleh
The Browns will meet with San Francisco coordinator Robert Saleh, whose defense dominated Cleveland this season. He's the fourth head coaching candidate to interview this week.
Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and members of the team's search committee will interview Saleh on Saturday. Thanks in part to Saleh's swarming defense, the Niners earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC and have a bye this weekend.
Cleveland began interviews on Thursday, when the Browns met with former Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy at their headquarters and then traveled to Baltimore to talk with Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman. On Friday, Haslam and his group interviewed Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.
The Browns have also scheduled interviews with Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, who nearly got Cleveland's job a year ago.
The 40-year-old Saleh has been coach Kyle Shanahan's coordinator the past three seasons. San Francisco ranked among NFL leaders in nearly every statistical category this season. The 49ers were second in total defense and first against the pass.
Against the Browns in October, San Francisco's defensive front overwhelmed Cleveland's line and sacked quarterback Baker Mayfield four times. The Niners had Mayfield scrambling all game and they intercepted him twice.
Before going to San Francisco, Saleh was an assistant in Carolina. He won a Super Bowl on Seattle's staff in 2013.
The Browns fired Freddie Kitchens after losing to Cincinnati last week and finishing 6-10. Haslam is looking for his sixth coach since buying the franchise in 2012.
--
Giants interviewing Bieniemy
The New York Giants resumed their fast-paced coaching search Saturday, interviewing Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.
He is the third candidate the team has spoken with in the past three days.
After firing coach Pat Shurmur on Monday, the Giants met with Dallas assistant coach Kris Richard on Thursday, former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarty on Friday and now Bieniemy.
Giants co-owner John Mara, general manager Dave Gettleman and vice president of football operations Kevin Abrams handled the interview in Kansas City.
Bieniemy has been on the Chiefs staff for seven years, the last two as coordinator of a high-scoring offense featuring Patrick Mahomes. This season, the Chiefs ranked fifth in the NFL in points per game (28.2) and sixth in yards per game (379.2).
Kansas City won the AFC West the past two seasons with 12-4 records.
A former NFL running back, Bieniemy was hired as the Chiefs running backs coach in Andy Reid’s first year in Kansas City. From 2013-15, he mentored Jamaal Charles, who became the leading rusher in franchise history with 7,260 yards. In 2017, Kareem Hunt rushed for 1,327 yards and scored 11 total touchdowns.
Bieniemy also has worked for the Minnesota Vikings. He had two stints at the University of Colorado and worked at UCLA. He started his coaching career at Thomas Jefferson High School in Colorado in 2000, one year after his final season as a player.
Bieniemy was drafted in 1999 by the Chargers, where he played four seasons and appeared in a Super Bowl in 1994. He also played four seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals and one year with the Philadelphia Eagles in Reid's first season as coach.
