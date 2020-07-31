PHILADELPHIA — Your mother lied to you. Sometimes, two rights do equal a wrong. The chaos that has enveloped Major League Baseball's alleged championship season is one such example.
As is often the case with a trembling structure, the blame falls squarely on a foundation that is fundamentally unsound. That shaky ground is the direct result of the acrimonious negotiations between players and owners that resulted in the current season's framework. And that acrimony was the direct result of each party's prioritization of its own immediate self-interest over the collective self-interest of the game.
What we're left with is a baseball season that will be lucky to make it through the month with people still paying attention. After less than a week's worth of games, it has become blatantly clear that the sport's plan for reopening with the pandemic amounted to little more than "Hell, we can't get lucky if we don't try."
Over baseball's turmoil looms the specter of the NFL season, which already looks to be on shakier ground than one might have expected. With roughly a week to go before the deadline to opt out, at least 26 players have already announced that they will be sitting.
While none of those players are of such a singular caliber that their absence alone threatens the legitimacy of a season, they include enough prominent names/roles to bring the league uncomfortably close to the edge of the cliff. The deadline is a massive bit of leverage for the players, but for the NFL to have a chance at a successful season, it must learn from baseball's failures.
Professional football's only hope of staging a legitimate 2020 campaign is with 100% buy-in from the folks who actually play the game. This might be why you are starting to see a flurry of contract extensions awarded. It's also why there is some reason to think that the NFL might be uniquely suited to insulating itself from pandemic.
Even in normal years, to play professional football is to spend five-plus months inside a de-facto bubble. From August through December, most of these guys spend 90% of their time at home or at the practice facility. In fact, when word came out about the NBA's plan to isolate its players from society for an extended period of time, you could almost hear the snickers from former gridiron greats. Throw in bunk beds and two-a-days and it used to be called training camp.
The NFL faces plenty of challenges unique to its sport, from the size of its rosters to the relative paucity of its pay to the frequency of close on-field contacts. Navigating this minefield will require a synergy of trust and vision among owners, coaches, and players.
The relationship between the NFL and its players' association might not be as close as the glove-tight fit between the NBA and the NBAPA, but it also isn't nearly as fractious as the labor environment in baseball. The next month might be the most precarious, as training-camp rosters are full and players are shuttling off the squad. NFL teams might not be relying entirely on good luck, but they are probably going to need it.
