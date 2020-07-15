Baseball players are creatures of habit, often chained to some superstitions and in-game quirks. They spit, high-five, lick. They get close even if the sport is naturally distanced. When tensions mount, one stink eye or misguided pitch can ignite a brawl.
Now, baseball players will have to curb all their habits and quirks and put aside some superstition in the name of health.
"Last thing we want to do is be one of the teams that cause a problem and put this thing at risk," A's third baseman Matt Chapman said.
With a week remaining in camp, how are the A's managing with the habit kicking?
Frankie Montas felt his throwing hand go up to his lips before his conscious kicked in.
"I was like 'oops!'" Montas said. "I'm trying to remember all the rules."
If you've watched a pitcher at work, the finger-to-mouth motion seems a second-nature twitch — a natural part of the pitching movement, almost.
"I'm really like, I don't know how I'm going to do this," Montas said. "You've got to get used to it. It's going to be weird at first, but once you get used to it, you'll be fine."
Kicking that bad habit has been tricky for A's closer Liam Hendriks, too.
"I've been training myself kind of like you'd train a dog a little bit," he said. "Pick your ball up, then refraining from going to my mouth, and then usually I get a treat after that."
Even if treats might not be readily available on the mound, a trick he's found is to divert his fingers to his neck when he feels his hand going up to his mouth. A.J. Puk didn't have to train his mind, he already goes to his neck first.
"The sweat gives me a little extra grip," Puk said.
Saliva won't be just be tolerated on fingers, but prohibited in spit form, too. A dugout floor postgame tells you all you need to know about how much baseball players spit — gum, chaw, sunflower seeds, otherwise. There will be no spitting, a habit Sean Murphy will have to work on.
"I spit a lot," Murphy said.
The rules require players, coaches and staff to wear masks around the ballpark and in the clubhouse, but players aren't required to wear masks during games. Some A's are toying with the option.
Franklin Barreto has been wearing a mask in simulated games — which clearly posed some issues when relaying signs to teammate Vimael Machin from second base. But, with some time before the season starts, Barreto wants to see if he can get comfortable using it during regular-season games.
"I want to keep my teammates safe," he said in a call through translator, first-base coach Al Pedrique.
Mike Fiers left all of his teammates and coaches neck masks depicting Fiers' cat-tail facial hair he sported for a start against the Texas Rangers last year. So far, manager Bob Melvin and Sean Manaea are the only ones caught donning the gifts.
"Yeah we lost that game (in Texas)," Khris Davis said. "We gotta shut that down."
Mark Canha — known to wear a ski mask pre-COVID during cold Oakland nights in the outfield — said he might bring the look back.
"Now people won't make fun of me on social media," Canha said.
