ATLANTA — Bring on Philly.
The Boston Celtics finally finished off the Atlanta Hawks, winning the opening-round series in six games with a 128-120 victory Thursday night.
Now, the second-seeded Celtics can turn their attention to the well-rested Philadelphia 76ers for a matchup between the two highest-seeded teams left on the Eastern Conference side.
Game 1 is Monday night in Boston.
“We know they're gonna bring the fight,” Boston star Jaylen Brown said. “It's gonna be fun. They've (got) some great players in Joel Embiid and James Harden. It's gonna be a test again. We have to be ready to fight again. I'm up for it. I can't wait.”
With top-seeded Milwaukee stunningly knocked out by Miami, the Celtics-76ers winner will surely be viewed as a big favorite to advance to the NBA Finals.
The Celtics have essentially been in championship-or-bust mode since losing to Golden State in last year's finals.
That was evident in the closing minutes against the Hawks, who had pulled off an improbable comeback in the previous game at Boston to extend the series.
Atlanta seemed on the verge of forcing Game 7 until the Celtics clamped down defensively and ripped off an 11-0 run that broke open a game that was tight all the way.
“I thought our guys did a great job at the end of just locking in," Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. "They wanted to win. They kept the momentum, the energy, the edge of the game, and they executed.”
By making quick work of the Nets, third-seeded Philadelphia has been able to give Embiid some extra time to rest his ailing right knee. The 76ers haven't played since last Saturday.
Embiid sprained the lateral collateral ligament in Game 3 against the Nets. He didn't play in the series clincher, and the 76ers haven't said if he'll be ready to go against Boston.
Embiid's availability will be a huge factor, obviously, especially considering how closely these teams were matched during the regular season.
Boston won three of four meetings, but the margin was single digits in every game. The Celtics (57-25) finished just three games ahead of Philadelphia in the conference standings.
Brown, who averaged 26.7 points in the opening round, said the tougher-than-expected challenge from the Hawks should benefit the Celtics.
“In the playoffs, you've got basketball, you've got execution, and you've got just the fight that's kind of going on,” he said. “Atlanta might not have all the Xs and Os, but they fought us. ... They didn't back down from no challenges. That's what we needed to step up.”
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.