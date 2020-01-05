LOUISVILLE, Ky. — M.J. Walker scored 23 points for Florida State as the 18th-ranked Seminoles beat No. 7 Louisville 78-65 on Saturday.
The Seminoles (13-2, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who were 6 1/2-point underdogs, endured a big game from Louisville's Jordan Nwora to pull the upset. The preseason All-American scored 32 points, matching a career high.
But the Cardinals (11-3, 2-1) could not overcome a 55.2% shooting performance by the Seminoles in losing their second straight. Florida State made a season-best 11 of 23 3-pointers.
Nwora had a hot hand early for Louisville, scoring 21 points in the first half. The junior shot 6 of 9 from the floor, but the Cardinals combined to make just 10 of 37. They went the last 5:04 without a field goal as the Seminoles took 39-32 lead into the break.
Walker helped offset Nwora’s early barrage. The junior came off the bench to score 15 points in the first half on 6-of-8 shooting, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range.
Walker finished one point short of his career high. Trent Forrest added 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting, and Devin Vassell scored 14.
No. 2 Duke 95, Miami 62: Vernon Carey Jr. scored 24 points in 25 minutes playing against his hometown team for the first time, and No. 2 Duke shot a season-high 60% to beat the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday night.
It was Miami's most lopsided home loss in Jim Larranaga's nine seasons as coach.
Duke (13-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) won its seventh game in a row. Miami (9-4, 1-2) had a five-game winning streak snapped and lost for the first time since November.
• No. 3 Kansas 60, No. 16 West Virginia 53: Udoka Azubuike had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Devon Dotson and Marcus Garrett made crucial plays down the stretch, and third-ranked Kansas rallied to beat No. 16 West Virginia in its Big 12 opener Saturday.
Dotson added 16 points and Garrett finished with 12 points and six assists for the Jayhawks (11-2), who won their 28th straight conference opener by overcoming a sluggish first half. Kansas trailed by as many as 10 before leaning on defense and dunks to beat the Mountaineers (11-2) for the seventh time in their last eight meetings.
• No. 4 Oregon 69, Utah 64: Payton Pritchard scored 19 points and Will Richardson and Chris Duarte each had 14 to help No. 4 Oregon outlast Utah 69-64 on Saturday.
Pritchard drew most of the defensive attention as usual so the Ducks ended up moving the ball to Shakur Juiston and Chandler Lawson. They each had a pair of layups to erase Utah’s late lead and clinch the game for Oregon (12-3, 1-1 Pac-12).
• Marquette 71, No. 10 Villanova 60: Markus Howard scored 29 points and Marquette started the New Year with a 71-60 upset of 10th-ranked Villanova on Saturday.
Howard, who entered the day as the nation's top scorer at more than 25 points a game, added eight rebounds before fouling out to lead the Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East).
• No. 11 Butler 71, Creighton 57: Kamar Baldwin scored all 20 of his points in the second half Saturday and Sean McDermott added 18 to help No. 11 Butler pull away from Creighton 71-57.
McDermott also had a career-high 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (14-1, 2-0 Big East), who have won five straight.
Marcus Zegarowski finished with 15 points and Damien Jefferson had 12 for Creighton (12-3, 1-1), which had an eight-game winning streak snapped.
• No. 15 Maryland 75, Indiana 59: Jalen Smith scored 19 points, Aaron Wiggins and Anthony Cowan Jr. had 13 apiece and No. 15 Maryland returned to form with a 75-59 rout of cold-shooting Indiana on Saturday.
Darryl Morsell scored 12 for the Terrapins (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten), who climbed to No. 3 in mid-December before losing successive games to Penn State and Seton Hall.
• No. 19 Virginia 65, Virginia Tech 39: Kihei Clark scored a career-best 18 points, Braxton Key also had 18 and No. 19 Virginia dominated with defense in a 65-39 victory against Virginia Tech on Saturday.
The Cavaliers (11-2, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) led 30-17 by halftime and built their lead to as many as 23 in the second half. Key scored 11 in the first half and Clark had 10 after halftime.
• No. 21 Penn State 89, No. 23 Iowa 86: Izaiah Brockington scored 23 points to lead No. 21 Penn State to its fifth straight win, 89-86 over No. 23 Iowa on Saturday at the Palestra.
Luka Garza scored 34 points for the Hawkeyes (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten), but he missed three crucial free throws down the stretch that helped the Nittany Lions win in front of a raucous home crowd on Philly's most famous court.
• No. 22 Texas Tech 85, Oklahoma State 50: Freshman Jahmi'us Ramsey scored 18 points while making four 3-pointers and No. 22 Texas Tech pulled away for an 85-50 win over Oklahoma State to open Big 12 play Saturday.
The Red Raiders (10-3, 1-0 Big 12) went ahead to stay with 11 points in a row late in the first half. After Lindy Waters III made a jumper for Oklahoma State right after halftime, Texas Tech scored 15 in a row.
TJ Holyfield added 17 points for the Red Raiders, while Davide Moriette and Terrence Shannon each had 13. Chris Clarke had 10 rebounds.
