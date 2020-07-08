Twelve years ago, Chiefs coach Herm Edwards was deciding between Brodie Croyle, Damon Huard and Tyler Thigpen as his quarterback.
Twelve years from now, Patrick Mahomes will remain under contract with the Chiefs.
Kids who just finished kindergarten will be in college when Mahomes' new contract expires. Kids who just finished fourth grade will be trying to intercept Mahomes, or perhaps blocking for him.
We knew this was coming. We didn't know this was coming, and not just that the news was broken by a woman who sold champagne for the Chiefs' front office celebration.
The Chiefs all but promised Mahomes' next contract would be historic, and they outshot that expectation — 10 years, with the contract kicking in after his rookie deal expires in two years, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal is worth up to $503 million — sports' first half-billion dollar deal — and includes $477 million in "guarantee mechanisms," with opt-outs if those aren't exercised, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
This is the first time an NFL player has held sports' richest contract. No player has ever been tied to a team for a longer period of time. Chris Cabott, the president and COO of Steinberg Sports and Entertainment, helped negotiate a deal that will benefit not just his client but players across the league.
The contract is without precedent because Mahomes is without precedent. He is a league and Super Bowl MVP before his 25th birthday while playing the most important position in professional sports.
His worst season as a starter is either the time he threw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns, or the time he led three consecutive double-digit postseason comebacks in winning the Chiefs' first Super Bowl since before his father was born.
Before Mahomes, the Chiefs were exactly good enough to lose in the playoffs.
With Mahomes, damn near anything is possible on any snap, in any game, in any season. A generation of Kansas City kids will graduate from high school knowing nothing but a world in which their local football team employs one of the greatest quarterbacks in league history.
What a time to be alive.
The Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV, return 20 of 22 starters, improved their already absurd offense, retained offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and signed Mahomes to what is effectively a lifetime contract. We don't know how defensive lineman Chris Jones' negotiations will end, but let's just say teams have had worse off-seasons.
You cannot have followed the Chiefs for more than a few years and not feel like the world has shifted. For years — for decades, really — the top of the league has felt close enough to see but too far away to touch.
The Chiefs made a lot of smart decisions. They hired a lot of good people. They employed stars, from Deron Cherry to Christian Okoye to Derrick Thomas to Priest Holmes to Tony Gonzalez to Justin Houston to Eric Berry.
But none of these things had an impact like being so undeniably correct about perhaps the most all-in decision in franchise history: trading two first-round picks and a third-round pick at a time when some believed they were better off adding to a team that had just gone 12-4 with a division championship.
The Chiefs were almost brazenly right with this — they began planning for this contract extension before Mahomes' first snap, and general manager Brett Veach called Mahomes the best player he'd ever seen before Mahomes' first season as a starter.
If they were wrong about Mahomes, they had basically no safety net. The Chiefs would be going with Andy Dalton or Cam Newton or Jordan Love at quarterback right now.
Instead, they have the league's best.
There is risk in everything. This is no different. Guarantees don't exist, but which way would you bet about whether the Chiefs just locked up one of the best 10 quarterbacks of all time?
The Chiefs have been right about Mahomes every step so far. He's given them nothing but reasons to believe that the biggest contract in league history will also be one of the best.
