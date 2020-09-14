NAPA, Calif. — Stewart Cink’s long wait is finally over. He doesn’t have to worry about being cast as a villain, either, as was the case when Cink outlasted fan favorite Tom Watson to win the 2009 British Open.
Stewart Cink, right, walks with his caddie and son, Reagan Cink, down the 18th fairway of the Silverado Resort North Course during the final round of the Safeway Open PGA golf tournament Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Napa, Calif. Cink won the tournament after shooting a 7-under-par 65 to finish at total 21-under-par. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Stewart Cink follows his shot from the 18th fairway of the Silverado Resort North Course during the final round of the Safeway Open PGA golf tournament, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Napa, Calif. Cink won the tournament after shooting a 7-under-par 65 to finish at total 21-under-par. At left is Cink's caddie and son, Reagan Cink. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Stewart Cink reacts after making a birdie putt on the 18th green of the Silverado Resort North Course during the final round of the Safeway Open PGA golf tournament Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Napa, Calif. Cink won the tournament after shooting a 7-under-par 65 to finish at total 21-under-par. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Stewart Cink greets his caddie and son, Reagan Cink, after making a birdie on the 18th green of the Silverado Resort North Course during the final round of the Safeway Open PGA golf tournament Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Napa, Calif. Cink won the tournament after shooting a 7-under-par 65 to finish at total 21-under-par. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Stewart Cink poses with his trophy on the 18th green of the Silverado Resort North Course after winning the Safeway Open PGA golf tournament Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Napa, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Stewart Cink follows his drive from the 18th tee of the Silverado Resort North Course during the final round of the Safeway Open PGA golf tournament, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Napa, Calif. Cink won the tournament after shooting a 7-under-par 65 to finish at total 21-under-par. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
United States� Stewart Cink gestures after holing his putt on the 17th tee during the second round of the British Open Golf Championship at the Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland, Saturday, July 18, 2015. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Stewart Cink of the US reacts after winning a playoff following the final round of the British Open Golf championship, at the Turnberry golf course, Scotland, Sunday, July 19, 2009. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Stewart Cink of the US kisses the trophy after winning a playoff following the final round of the British Open Golf championship, at the Turnberry golf course, Scotland, Sunday, July 19, 2009. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
A look at Stewart Cink's victory at the Safeway Open and a look at Cink through the years.
