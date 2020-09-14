Safeway Open Golf
Buy Now

Stewart Cink greets his caddie and son Reagan Cink after his final-hole birdie Sunday in winning the Safeway Open. [ERIC RISBERG/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Eric Risberg

NAPA, Calif. — Stewart Cink’s long wait is finally over. He doesn’t have to worry about being cast as a villain, either, as was the case when Cink outlasted fan favorite Tom Watson to win the 2009 British Open.

Florence native Stewart Cink wins Safeway Open

A look at Stewart Cink's victory at the Safeway Open and a look at Cink through the years.

1 of 15
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.