TAMPA, Fla. — Bruce Arians retired once from the NFL over health concerns. But the three-time cancer survivor has no intention of opting out of the 2020 season despite his increased vulnerability to the surging COVID-19 infections.
With cancer known to significantly compromise an immune system, nobody could blame the 67-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach for feeling differently.
Arians said he will take extra precautions but not forfeit the chance to coach Tom Brady and the Bucs as they enter the season as Super Bowl contenders.
"I got to be real careful," Arians said Monday. "I'll probably double with a mask and a (face) shield. You know, because l already had my scare out there (in Arizona) once a couple of years ago.
"For me personally, I've got a plan and I just have to be smart enough to stay with it."
There are older coaches in the NFL. The Seahawks' Pete Carroll and the Patriots Bill Belichick are both 68.
But neither had cancerous tumors removed from their prostate, skin and kidney the way Arians has. The last diagnosis prompted him to hang it up with years left on his contract with the Arizona Cardinals after the 2017 season.
In fact, until last year, Arians had not ended a season as a head coach without at least one trip to the hospital.
Arians, who had to pass a physical before signing a four-year contract with an option with the Bucs, took steps last season to improve his health. He rode a golf cart during much of practice to take pressure off his legs. He turned over the offensive play-calling and designing of practice scripts to offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and didn't stay at the training facility late at night.
Coronavirus, however, will require more measures to keep Arians and other elder members of his coaching staff safe.
Offensive consultant Tom Moore is 81. Safeties coach Nick Rapone is 64. Quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen is 64.
"Tom is probably the healthiest one of all of us," Arians said. "We've got to be careful. The players, they're going to all get sick, that's for sure. It's just a matter of how sick they get."
Except for a few days when the Bucs' opened the AdventHealth Training Center for coaches, Arians has spent most of his offseason with his wife, Christine, at their lake house in Georgia.
He fished and played some golf, driving his own cart for social distancing. But that was about it.
"The grandkids all left so it's been kind of boring around here," Arians said.
This season, Arians insists not much will change for him. He still plans to coach from the sideline. He can communicate through the headset with quarterback Tom Brady if he chooses to.
"I don't think it will look too different other than I will still wear a mask for sure," Arians said. "And we'll see how the headsets work and stuff talking through a mask. That part of it. And being outside.
"Being in an indoor stadium, that worries me a bit more. And I'm really concerned about the away hotels and away locker rooms. That's a big point of emphasis. The ventilation in those locker rooms is terrible with guys getting out of the showers and getting treatment."
It will take a lot of planning, some extra precautions, but Arians isn't about to turn in his whistle.
Nobody said this would be easy. Sacrifices, Arians said, will have to be made.
"You know," Arians said, "I'm going to have to drink at home."
