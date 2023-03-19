NASCAR Atlanta Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano rides to pit road before the start of the Ambetter Health 400 auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Hampton, Ga.

 Butch Dill - freelancer, FR111446 AP

HAMPTON, Ga. — Joey Logano dominated early and then passed Brad Keselowski on the final lap to win NASCAR's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and end the early-season domination of Chevrolet and Hendrick Motorsports on Sunday.

