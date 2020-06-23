1. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 191 laps, 54 points.
2. (20) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 191, 45.
3. (15) Aric Almirola, Ford, 191, 34.
4. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 191, 33.
5. (18) Erik Jones, Toyota, 191, 32.
6. (21) Chris Buescher, Ford, 191, 33.
7. (8) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 191, 39.
8. (22) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 191, 29.
9. (7) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 191, 31.
10. (5) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 191, 27.
11. (19) William Byron, Chevrolet, 191, 28.
12. (33) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 191, 25.
13. (4) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 191, 31.
14. (24) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 191, 27.
15. (31) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 191, 22.
16. (25) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 191, 21.
17. (9) Joey Logano, Ford, 191, 33.
18. (26) Michael McDowell, Ford, 191, 19.
19. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 191, 29.
20. (16) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 191, 27.
21. (39) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 191, 16.
22. (28) Cole Custer, Ford, 191, 18.
23. (1) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 191, 14.
24. (14) Ryan Newman, Ford, 191, 13.
25. (10) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 190, 12.
26. (23) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 190, 11.
27. (32) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 190, 10.
28. (37) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 190, 9.
29. (35) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 190, 14.
30. (29) Gray Gaulding, Ford, 190, 0.
31. (30) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 190, 0.
32. (3) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 189, 19.
33. (38) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 185, 0.
34. (40) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 185, 0.
35. (27) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, accident, 178, 2.
36. (34) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 178, 0.
37. (36) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, accident, 141, 0.
38. (11) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, accident, 135, 3.
39. (17) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 133, 1.
40. (13) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, garage, 127, 1.
— Associated Press
