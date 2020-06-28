ATLANTA — Projecting a 60-game baseball season is a fool's errand, given that there has never been a 60-game baseball season. The only antecedent — we stipulate that it's a faulty antecedent — came in the strike year of 1981.
There were no games between June 12 and July 31 of that year. Once the strike ended, MLB decreed that the four division leaders at the cessation of play on July 11 were first-half division winners, meaning they were already bound for an expanded playoff. Having nothing to prove, the Yankees and Dodgers finished sixth and fourth in their respective divisions over the second half. No matter. Both wound up in the World Series.
Over both halves, the two National League teams with the two best records were the Reds and the Cardinals; neither made the eight-team playoff field.
This much-shortened regular season — assuming it actually begins and reaches completion, about which I still have doubts — offers a level playing field. Everybody plays 60 games.
Over a six-month season, one bad month can be overcome. Over a 10-week season, one lousy week could change everything. No organization sets up a team with the aim of playing well for 60 games. That said ...
The Braves appear suited for what's apt to come. There are two huge wiggle words in the previous sentence — "appear" and "apt" — but if you're looking for a team with enough starting pitching to subsist after 3 1/2 weeks of non-spring training and a bullpen capable of covering four innings on a daily basis, this is it.
There's a word general manager Alex Anthopoulos uses in every discussion of his club. That word is "depth." While an assistant general manager with the Dodgers, he saw the difference a roster's 24th and 25th men can make. In two-plus years as GM here, the cultivation of depth has been his greatest contribution. (Well, that and one year of Josh Donaldson.)
In 2018, only one of the five relievers who'd appeared in 50-plus games made the Braves' 25-man postseason roster. In 2019, Anthopoulos' deadline haul included three relievers — Chris Martin, Shane Greene and Mark Melancon. Those three are still here. So are Darren O'Day, who is finally healthy after his 2018 acquisition, and Will Smith, the All-Star closer signed in November for $40 million over three seasons. There aren't many deeper bullpens. There might not be any.
Anthopoulos' timing — Martin and O'Day were re-signed in November — could prove fortuitous in this pandemic season. Most years, even good clubs skimp on bullpen arms until the trade deadline, figuring they can always go buy one or two come July. This year's trade deadline will be Aug. 31, and not many teams will be sellers by then. Having already bought, the Braves shouldn't need to buy again.
This year, a starting pitcher's role has been redefined. For the first month or so, seven innings won't be required. Five, or even four, could suffice. This might even be a time to trot out a six-man rotation, which the Braves could do: Soroka, Foltynewicz, Fried, Wright, Newcomb and eventually Hamels. (And don't forget King Felix. Don't forget Ian Anderson, either. It's not as if he's going to be pitching in the minors.)
The concept of a strict five-man rotation is something else the Dodgers have flouted. A 60-game season doesn't figure to hinge on consistency; there won't be time for that. It will come down to who's the healthiest today.
This doesn't mean the Braves are a lock to win the NL East or even claim a wild card. Over 60 games, there are no locks. I do, however, like their chances. Had Anthopoulos sought to build a roster with a two-month sprint in mind, I don't know that he'd have come up with one much different from this.
