SAN DIEGO — There's still a chance to salvage this, baseball. Despite the greed. Despite the absurd posturing. Despite the deaf ear to fans. Despite stepping on the rake, like a 1960s comedy sketch.
Once MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred dots the I's and crosses the T's on the amount of games and start date — thought to be 60, potentially starting July 24 — owners and players will face a fractured fan base. What do you plan to do about it?
Damage has been done, without a doubt. How much remains to be seen. You've pitched yourself into a bases-loaded jam. Stumble now at everyone's peril.
"You shut this down and get enough fans angry at you, you're looking at four or five years of damage," said Bret Boone, the three-time All-Star over a 14-year career. "Baseball always bounces back, but that's what's at stake.
"You see players and (ownership representatives) arguing about millions of dollars on Twitter while people wait for their stimulus checks. People don't want to hear that. This isn't the fight to go to the mat on."
That's the reality of negotiations during business as unusual, baseball tailspinning along with the other corners of our lives because of an unflinching global pandemic.
Now's the time to focus on ditching egos and grabbing a mop to clean up the mess as best as possible. That starts with owners. There are two sides of the bargaining table, but one side that clearly must and should do better.
Fighting over lost dollars now — at a time when COVID-19 has claimed, according to the CDC, more than 120,000 Americans and unemployment hemorrhages money and futures — is infuriating. Move on.
Owners pushing ideas like a universal DH when the focus needed to be on playing, period, only muddied the dysfunctional discourse. This is not the time to tack on a rider like pork-barrel legislation ramrodded through in the middle of the night — even if both sides generally agree.
Get it right moving forward and a mulligan awaits, Boone argued.
Boone served as an assistant player representative for the Reds when the 1994 season and World Series unraveled. Though just entering his third season, Boone was able to experience the messiness of the sausage being made while serving under player rep Hal Morris.
"It's surreal," he said. "The owners would walk in and it was like a performance. (Commissioner) Bud Selig's chair was strategically placed higher than ours. They'd lecture us, like we're children. Established players would get up and yell in the face of owners.
"One time we had a meeting set up in Arizona at a resort. Everyone flew in the day before. We're sitting there in a big room and the owners just decided not to show up. Next thing we know, owners are at the podium saying we couldn't reach an agreement. Then Bud walked to the podium saying the World Series was canceled. I was like, 'What?' We didn't know that was going to happen."
Imagine the Hatfield-and-McCoy flavor that the sit down for the next CBA in 2022 will take. The owners need to mend that relationship, too. The lack of trust from a vital, risk-taking workforce must continue to ring in the ears of those signing paychecks now and two years from now.
The grating irony: Owners might not get the chance.
Baseball's margin for error already was razor thin. Owners need to navigate the path forward as flawlessly as possible — no matter the gripes and legal grievances.
You've got one more shot at this.
