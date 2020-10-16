FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore returned to practice for the first time since testing positive for the coronavirus, putting both players on track to be in the lineup when New England hosts Denver on Sunday.
Patriots' Newton, Gilmore, return to practice
- By Kyle Hightower Associated Press
