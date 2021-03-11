Spurs Thunder Basketball
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich announced Wednesday that LaMarcus Aldridge will be moving on from the team. [ALONZO ADAMS/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 

DALLAS — LaMarcus Aldridge has played his final game for the San Antonio Spurs, with coach Gregg Popovich announcing Wednesday night that the team and the seven-time All-Star have mutually agreed to seek opportunities for him elsewhere.

