LUBBOCK, Texas — Nick Richards scored seven of his 25 points in overtime, including the game-deciding free throws with 10 seconds left, and No. 15 Kentucky beat No. 18 Texas Tech 76-74 in the only Big 12/SEC Challenge game Saturday featuring two ranked teams.
Richards scored the first five points in overtime for the Wildcats (15-4), who blew a 10-point lead in second half and went the final six minutes of regulation without a field goal. His last two free throws came after he fouled when Terrence Shannon missed on awkward shot when defended by EJ Montgomery.
Texas Tech (12-7), which had won 54 consecutive non-conference home games since December 2013, had one last possession. But Davide Moretti was stripped by Ashton Hagans when starting a drive in the lane.
Immanuel Quickley had 21 points for the Wildcats, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from halfcourt that put them up 36-34 at halftime.
Kyler Edards had 18 points for the Red Raiders, while Moretti had 15 and Shannon 12.
Eight-time national champion Kentucky never trailed again after five points in the final five seconds of the first half. Tyrese Maxey made a contested one-handed floater before Chris Clarke's deep inbound pass went out of bounds with 1.6 seconds left. Montgomery then inbounded to Quickley, who took one dribble and let go of the shot from the half-court line.
But the Red Raiders, who made it to their first national championship game last year, tied the game with their opening shot of the second half. Moretti twice tied the game late in regulation with free throws, though the 92% shooter missed the first of two from the line with 18 seconds left.
Texas Tech missed another potential go-ahead free throw in overtime after Kevin McCullar was fouled when making a layup that made it 74-all with 31 seconds left in overtime.
• No. 1 Baylor 72, Florida 61: MaCio Teague and Devonte Bandoo scored 16 points apiece and No. 1 Baylor extended its winning steak to 16 games.
The Bears improved to 6-1 in the annual inter-conference series — the best record of any team in either conference. Baylor also gave the Big 12 an even split (5-5) in the daylong series.
Davion Mitchell finished with 11 points and six assists and Jared Butler 10 points for Baylor (17-1), which was a slight underdog.
Keyontae Johnson had 20 points and Andrew Nembhard 16 for the Gators (12-7), who fell to 2-17 against top-ranked teams - including 10 consecutive losses.
• No. 3 Kansas 74, Tennessee 68: Devon Dotson scored 22 points, Udoka Azubuike added 18 and No. 3 Kansas beat Tennessee 74-68 Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
After Azubuike went to the bench with two fouls early, Yves Pons hit consecutive 3-pointers to put the Volunteers (12-7) on a 14-2 run for a 20-13 lead. Kansas answered when Azubuike checked back in, stringing together a 12-0 run en route to a 37-30 lead at halftime.
Pons led the Volunteers with 24 points, and Jordan Bowden knocked down three 3-pointers and finished with 19 points after a scoreless first half.
• No. 14 West Virginia 74, Missouri 51: Jermaine Haley had 15 points and nine rebounds, Miles McBride scored 15 points and West Virginia broke open a close game with a huge run early in the second half to beat cold-shooting Missouri.
West Virginia’s Bob Huggins earned his 876th win, tying Adolph Rupp for seventh place on the NCAA Division I coaching list.
Torrence Watson scored 19 points to lead Missouri (9-10).
• LSU 69, Texas 67: Trendon Watford scored 22 points and LSU survived a furious second-half rally by Texas to earn a 69-67 win Saturday, the eighth in a row for the surging Tigers.
Watford's tough layup put the Tigers up 62-60 before Skylar Mays made two free throws with 49 seconds left. Watford made two more with 16 seconds to play to all but seal the victory.
Texas (12-7) trailed by 16 early in the second half but mounted a desperate comeback to take the lead 60-58 on a basket by Jericho Sims with just over four minutes left.
Andrew Jones, who returned full time this season after missing most of the last two seasons after being diagnosed with leukemia, scored 20 points for the Longhorns.
• Arkansas 78, TCU 67: Mason Jones scored 20 points and Desi Sills added 18 to lead Arkansas.
The Razorbacks (15-4) led for the final 35 minutes of the game, though TCU didn’t trail by double digits until late in the second half. Sills’ 11 points in the first half helped open the lead and Jones, the team’s leading scorer on the season, had all but one of his 20 in the second half to help keep it.
The Horned Frogs were led by Kevin Samuel.
Jimmy Whitt Jr. gave Arkansas a third scorer in double figures, netting a team-high 22.
• Ole Miss 70, Georgia 60: Breein Tyree scored 20 points and helped Ole Miss end its six-game losing streak.
Tyree converted a three-point play and drove between two Georgia defenders for an uncontested fast-break layup to give the Rebels a 61-53 lead with 4:06 left. He was 8-for-15 from the field, one of them a 3-pointer, with four rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Ole Miss (10-9, 1-5 SEC) also got 16 points from Khadim Sy and 14 from K.J. Buffen. Georgia (11-8, 1-5 SEC) was led by Jordan Harris with 15 points and a season-high eight rebounds.
• Oklahoma 63, Miss. State 62: Brady Manek scored 18 points, and Oklahoma defeated Mississippi State at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.
Robert Woodard II scored 15 points and Tyson Carter added 14 for Mississippi State (12-7). Season scoring leader Reggie Perry scored just seven points and played just 21 minutes because of foul trouble.
Mississippi State had a chance to win at the end. With the Bulldogs trailing by a point, Woodard missed a jumper from near the free-throw line and the Bulldogs couldn't get another shot off.
• Oklahoma State 73, Texas A&M 62: Isaac Likekele scored 13 points and Oklahoma State snapped a six-game losing streak, with those setbacks all coming to Big 12 opponents.
Three players scored 11 points each to lead the Aggies (9-9): Emanuel Miller, Josh Nebo and Quenton Jackson.
Thomas Dziagwa and Jonathan Laurent (12 points each) and Lindy Waters III and Yor Anei (11 points each) also scored in double digits for the Cowboys (10-9) in a well-rounded offensive effort.
