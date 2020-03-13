Southeastern Conference athletics are on hold and may not return for some time.
On Thursday, the conference canceled the SEC men’s basketball tournament and suspended all athletic competition until at least March 30.
Additionally, the league suspended all on- and off-campus recruiting until at least March 30.
"There's no list for any of this. I have an undergraduate degree, a Masters degree from Syracuse — this was never in one of my Masters classes," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said Thursday morning of the decision. "(This is) reality. We're learning. We're making the best decisions on the best available information."
After Sankey’s announcement, the NCAA canceled all remaining Division I men's and women's 2020 championship events through the end of the current school year, including next week's NCAA men's and women's basketball national tournaments.
"(I'm) surprised that we've made the decision now in mid-March to not play softball or baseball national championships, so I look forward to learning what informed that decision," Sankey said later Thursday on the Paul Finebaum Show on the SEC Network. "I know what's informed our decisions over the last day and a half, but the news from the NCAA, we were waiting on (news about) the basketball tournaments and the championships happening now, but obviously there was a decision to go further."
Speaking to reporters Thursday, Sankey also left open the possibility that the conference could extend the window for suspended activities past the end of March:
"It may not be March 30," he said. "It may be beyond. But that remains to be seen. We've identified a time frame where we can engage in conversation and in decision-making."
The move to suspend all on-campus athletic activities through March 30 came shortly after the league announced the cancellation of the final four days of the SEC men's basketball tournament.
The decision was made based on the latest developments in the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) which the World Health Organization has classified as a global pandemic.
"To our fans, I know there will be a great deal of frustration. There was last night a lot of bewilderment," Sankey said. "We have a public health situation in this country and across the globe that is emerging. I'm not an epidemiologist. I'm not a researcher in immunology or infectious disease, but those who are engaged at the NCAA level provided some stark information yesterday that guided the NCAA to close its tournament to public attendance. That then guided us."
It is not yet clear what that means for spring football. Alabama is scheduled to begin practicing today, and Auburn on Monday.
Both universities announced Thursday that they would transition to online-only or alternative instruction through the first week of April.
Alabama, which also extended its spring break beginning Saturday through March 24, announced it would re-evaluate its plan for future in-person instruction on or before April 6, while Auburn announced it is transitioning to online classes, closing residence halls and cancelling all sporting events through April 10.
"We did have conversations about recruiting, as I referenced, and have stopped off-campus and on-campus recruiting for a period of time, (and) that could be extended," Sankey said during a press conference Thursday morning inside a nearly-empty Bridgestone Arena. "I've identified the NCAA needs to fully engage on this issue as well. The practice issue may be for them nationally (too). I think we had some conversations. I don't know that we came to a destination, so that means it's still on that list that we're creating."
