NEW YORK — South Carolina, Baylor, Oregon and Maryland would be the No. 1 seeds if the women's NCAA Tournament began Monday.
With two weeks to go until selection Monday, the NCAA revealed the top 16 teams to this point of the season. Most of the major conferences are set to begin their conference tournaments this week.
“We feel it's a pretty close representation to selection Monday,” said Diane Turnham, chair of the women’s basketball committee. “Someone could lose early in their tournament and it could affect them, so you never want to say never.”
The snapshot of the top 16 teams in the NCAA Tournament field is the second and final one released this year. Those schools would potentially host the opening two rounds of the tournament, which begins March 20.
The top three teams didn't change with the Gamecocks serving as the No. 1 seed in Greenville, South Carolina. Baylor would be staying close to home in the Dallas Region. Oregon would also be near home, playing in Portland.
“You look at those three teams and there isn't anything that occurred that we didn't expect," Turnham said. “They did everything they could do and should do to remain there. We think they are very close. They are three incredible teams. We'll see how they perform in the tournament.”
Maryland is a new No. 1 seed and the Terrapins would head to Fort Wayne, Indiana, as the top team there. The previous fourth No. 1, Louisville, would be the second seed in Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.