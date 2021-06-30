Angels Skaggs Death Lawsuit Baseball

L.A. Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs was found dead in a suburban Dallas hotel room on July 1, 2019. [MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Marcio Jose Sanchez - staff, AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of former Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs filed lawsuits Tuesday in Texas and California charging the team and two former employees with negligence in his drug-related death two years ago.

