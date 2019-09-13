DONGGUAN, China — USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo said Thursday that when the time comes to start assembling the 2020 Tokyo Olympics roster, he won't forget those who backed out of commitments to play in the World Cup this summer.
Of the 35 players originally selected for the U.S. player pool, only four are in China for the World Cup. The U.S. lost to France in the quarterfinals, ending a streak of seven major international tournaments — four Olympics and three World Cups — where the Americans captured a medal, the last five of them being gold.
"I can only say, you can't help but notice and remember who you thought you were going to war with and who didn't show up," Colangelo said. "I'm a firm believer that you deal with the cards you're dealt. All we could have done, and we did it, is get the commitments from a lot of players. So with that kind of a hand you feel reasonably confident that you're going to be able to put a very good representative team on the court.
"No one would have anticipated the pull-outs that we had."
The U.S. lost again to Serbia on Thursday, and will finish no better than seventh — the worst finish ever by an American men's team in a major tournament.
"It's a great, great group of guys who are competing," U.S. assistant coach Steve Kerr said. "They've been so committed to each other and the process. You take a lot of pride in that and you're disappointed for them. But this is life."
The U.S. will go to Tokyo seeking a fourth consecutive gold medal, and getting stars to play on the Olympic team is rarely a problem. The World Cup team wasn't exactly loaded with superstars — only two of the 12 U.S. players on the World Cup roster were All-Stars this past season, while nine of the 12 players on the 2016 Olympic team were coming off All-Star appearances.
Colangelo felt ankle injuries sustained by Jayson Tatum during the World Cup and Kyle Kuzma just prior to the tournament hurt the U.S. chances in China, noting that the team felt Kuzma was going to be a big help. But he insisted that he didn't fault the effort of the players who made the commitment this summer.
"The players did everything they can do," Colangelo said. "They are a good group of guys. But we went in with higher expectations in terms of roster and it didn't kind of happen the way we were hopeful and anticipating and expecting. That, to me, was a big disappointment."
So now, his eyes are turning to Tokyo.
It won't take long for the recruiting process to start, either.
"Going forward for USA Basketball, we're going to need the cooperation of teams, agents and then there has to be communication with players 1-on-1 to solidify those commitments," Colangelo said. "I am going to be anxious to see how many players reach out early to indicate that they wish and want and desire to play.
"But I'll make this statement: It's as much about maybe who we don't want as much as who we want."
