NEW ORLEANS — Saints coach Sean Payton was on vacation this summer when he found out Teddy Bridgewater's agent was spending time on the same Bahamian island.
So Payton arranged a meeting and Bridgewater wound up signing a $7.2 million contract to return to the club that traded for him in 2018, and be record-setting quarterback Drew Brees backup for at least one more season.
Soon, it'll become apparent whether the effort made and money spent to keep the former Louisville star was worth it.
While the Saints have yet to announce Brees' playing status this week, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press, on condition of anonymity, that Brees has a torn ligament in his throwing thumb, has decided to have surgery, and is expected to be out at least six weeks.
Brees was hurt in the first quarter of Sunday's 27-9 loss to the Rams in Los Angeles, and Bridgewater struggled in relief, albeit against one of the top pass-rushing teams in the NFL. Payton was quick to deflect blame from Bridgewater, who went 17 for 30 for 165 yards during the last three-plus quarters of the game.
"The penalties were significant and I thought we didn't block particularly well up front," Payton said Monday after studying video of the game. "We didn't run the ball; we averaged 2 ½ yards a carry. There was pressure on the quarterback pretty consistently and it's going to be hard to win if you play that way in the front."
If Bridgewater starts this week in Seattle, as expected, he'll have the benefit of practicing with the first team all week. And Bridgewater's chances of success could rise further if Seattle's pass rush is not as formidable as the Rams' unit.
Payton has repeatedly expressed confidence in Bridgewater's ability and did so again on Monday.
"We see it on a daily basis. We see his arm strength, his confidence, we see the leadership," Payton said. "We see all those things."
Bridgewater went 17-11 as a starter with his first NFL team, Minnesota, before a career-threatening knee injury in 2015 sidelined him for nearly the next two full seasons. His lone start for New Orleans was a loss, albeit a game at the end of the 2018 regular season in which a number of prominent players were being rested for the playoffs.
