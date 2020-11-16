Jarrett Culver Texas Tech basketball

Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver (23) takes a shot against Virginia's De'Andre Hunter (12) during the 2019 NCAA men's basketball championship game. The 2020 was called off due to the coronavirus. The NCAA is considering hosting all 2021 March Madness games in Indianapolis in 2021. [JEFF ROBERSON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA announced Monday it plans to hold the entire 2021 men’s college basketball tournament in one geographic location to mitigate the risks of COVID-19 and is in talks with Indianapolis to be the host city.

