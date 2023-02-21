HANCEVILLE — There was much for Covenant Christian to discuss on Tuesday. The Eagles haven’t taken any win for granted this season — and there have been plenty.
As they celebrated another milestone postseason win — this time 60-37 against Shoals Christian in the Northwest Regional final — there was a feeling that some of their players had felt not too long ago. The same feeling was new to others.
Covenant Christian is no stranger to Birmingham, and it will return there with a second straight Class 1A state title in its sights. For first-year Covenant players Trey Kellogg and Jalen Chandler, however, Tuesday will probably be a more memorable night.
They’ll have some help from their teammates in Birmingham, who can act as tour guides during the state tournament.
“I’ll teach them a few things, I guess,” senior Reagan Lawson said.
He doesn’t have much of an option, along with the other seniors. After all, they were led by a solid group last season.
Each member of last season’s starting five graduated. This year’s squad’s biggest similarity is simply the uniform.
“Last year we had a lot of good leaders and mentors that kind of helped us and ushered us along the way,” Lawson said. “They showed me what to do in these situations. It’s nice to fill their shoes kind of and lead these guys.”
Coach Bret Waldrep gave his players a pat on the back as they walked toward the locker room. He’s been able to see their bond grow every day, from the ones that have been at Covenant for years to Kellogg and Chandler. Any outsider wouldn’t suspect it was their first year at the school.
“That’s been the most fun part,” Waldrep said. “I love this team. I love the guys. They’re a lot of fun to be around. They keep me on my toes. That’s the main reason. I want to keep winning but I don’t want the season to end. I’m having a good time with them so hopefully we can just keep it rolling.”
Season’s end is inevitable. At most, there’s two more games for the Eagles (29-3), starting with a 10:30 a.m. Monday state semifinal. Until then, they’ll have as much fun as possible and keep getting closer.
“I’m excited,” Chandler said. “My first year here, and we’re going to Birmingham. I’m gonna remember this for at least a couple years.”
Kellogg scored 20 points on 8-for-8 shooting and Chandler had 16. Clark Hughes scored 16, including 3-for-3 on 3-pointers for the Flame. DJ Shanes added 10.
As for Shoals Christian (22-10), the ending was bitter. But after it sunk in for a minute, there was plenty to reminisce on from the season. Most recently was its thrilling victory in the region semifinal.
“We’ve had a lot of people not count on us. We’ve had a lot of people blow us off because we’re Shoals Christian,” Flame coach Skylar McFall got a bit emotional talking about the season. “What I’m gonna take away from the season is that we proved ourselves to a lot of other people.
“… (The players) are in there every second of every day getting better, and I can’t thank them enough.”
No longer is the Flame just some small school.
“I feel like we’ve earned a lot of respect from this season,” junior Clark Hughes said. “Hopefully people will start to look at us differently now.”
