Nicholas Simmons played football at Lauderdale County High School, but his work at Shoals Christian has allowed him to be an assistant coach for the girls basketball program the past two seasons.
Simmons was announced this past week as the new head coach of the Shoals Christian girls basketball program, and his newest assistant is fellow Lauderdale County High and UNA graduate Emma Wallen.
Simmons worked as a football assistant in 2017 and 2018 at Shoals Christian and will return to the Flame football staff this fall.
He takes over the girls basketball program from James “Brudgie” Davis.
“It’s an opportunity of a lifetime,” Simmons said.
A 2000 Lauderdale County High grad, Simmons pointed out LCHS has a high standard in girls basketball and he wants Shoals Christian to develop its own high standards.
Simmons coached the Shoals Christian junior high team to a 9-3 record last year. The Flame varsity was 11-16 last year with a loss to Mars Hill in the area tournament semifinals, but Mars Hill is moving up to Class 2A this year.
Shoals Christian will try to challenge Covenant Christian, R.A. Hubbard and others for the top spot.
“When it’s time to play a game, when it’s time to get serious, they accept that challenge,” Simmons said of his players. “I think we’re ready to take that step.”
The assistant coach job is a part-time position for Wallen, who completed her playing career at UNA this year and is the program’s second all-time leading scorer behind her sister, Ivy.
Wallen has coached girls in the Florence-based Blazers AAU program the past two summers and enjoys working with younger players, which she also has done when her school teams hosted camps.
She said she will incorporate what she has learned from UNA coach Missy Tiber and Lauderdale County coach Brant Llewellyn and wants to keep the game as simple as possible for the players.
“I didn’t want to keep my competitiveness and passion for this game to myself,” Wallen said.
Wallen heard about the job opening from Skyler McFall, the Shoals Christian boys basketball coach, who she knows from coaching AAU. Wallen was a key player as Lauderdale County won five consecutive Class 3A state titles from 2012-16.
“She comes with a lot of credibility,” Simmons said. “You have a picture-perfect image in front of you of hard work, talent and what it takes to be great.”
Simmons said over the past year Shoals Christian shifted from playing primarily zone defense and incorporated more man-to-man, giving the team helpful defensive flexibility against teams that shoot well from the perimeter.
He wants his players to play great defense, play together and play to their strengths. He said he also wants them to remember their Christian faith is bigger than basketball, and he said the current players are very team-oriented.
“It’s a joy to coach,” he said. “All the positive attitudes we have in our players, it just makes it easy to come to work every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.