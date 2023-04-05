RUSSELLVILLE — The laughter could be heard from the hallway outside the locker room. The Russellville baseball players had just finished up a practice and were hanging out in the Golden Tigers’ indoor facility.
A few players had already gone home. The ones still there were out of the practice uniform and into gym shorts, some with their caps turned backward. First-year coach Jess Smith joined in on some of the fun before going back outside to mow the infield grass and drag the infield dirt.
Any talk of their current record or the rough start to the season — basically forgotten about at that point — was definitely not among the theatrics.
“We got a new coach — which he’s been great — and we lost a lot of guys from last year,” senior Banks Langston said.
The Golden Tigers (16-11), who have won back-to-back state championships, began the season 0-5. Langston was the only member of last year’s senior-heavy starting lineup that returned.
“We had one starter back from last year, so that’s definitely a big thing," Langston added. "Once we get in the playoffs, I think that’s when we’ll do our best honestly.”
This season has involved growing pains for everyone involved. The new faces in the lineup have the obvious adjustment to playing varsity. Langston got vaulted into being the senior that everyone relies on.
And Smith, who was an assistant coach at Russellville under Chris Heaps from 2017-19 before coaching Scottsboro for three years, has attempted to navigate it all. He sees the banners and trophies from five state titles in the last eight years. There’s pressure that comes with it — that was a reason he wanted the job — but it’s not external for him.
“From the past and living up to the standard, no,” Smith said of the pressure he feels. “Individually, that I put on myself, absolutely. I think every coach would say that they’re their biggest critics. You always question, ‘What am I doing here and doing there?’ That’s an aspect of it.”
He has the approval from the players so far. Even if — when he’s not joining in on the post-practice antics — he doesn’t hide his temper if the moment calls for it.
Through the rocky start, there were several occasions that probably required it.
“I think he’s a great coach,” junior Brodie Vandiver said. “He’s my first varsity coach because I wasn’t on varsity last year. But I love him.”
Langston, however, has seen almost every coaching style. He admitted the team, who might not have taken things seriously enough earlier in the year, deserved the times Smith has fumed.
“He has done awesome,” Langston said. “He’s created a relationship with every player, and I think that was big time. He gets after our butts, he gets after our tails. But we need it and I think he’s done a great job.”
Russellville has now won six straight, a sign that those early woes may have subsided. With the postseason all of a sudden just two weeks away, now is the time for it to happen.
“I think we’ll be able to pick it up,” Langston said. “Everybody has to get the bats going, everybody has to pitch. It can’t just be one, two, three people.”
When the time comes, those that have been around the Golden Tigers in the postseason — like Smith and Langston — know that they’ll make sure to show up.
“You never want to get complacent,” Smith said. “Knowing that we haven’t played our best baseball yet is certainly encouraging. … The reality is at some point we’re gonna have to put our best product on the field and until then you’re always gonna be pressing.”
