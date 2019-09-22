NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma kicker Calum Sutherland has been arrested on a public intoxication charge.
Records from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office in Norman indicate the 19-year-old Sutherland was booked shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday. Online jail records did not list Sutherland as still in custody Saturday afternoon or details on an attorney representing him.
The fifth-ranked Sooners were off Saturday. Messages left with team officials for comment weren't immediately returned. Messages left with the Norman Police Department and the University of Oklahoma Police Department also weren't immediately returned Saturday.
Sutherland, who's a redshirt sophomore from Keller, Texas, hit two field goals last Saturday as the Sooners beat UCLA 48-14.
Oklahoma next weekend hosts Texas Tech.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.