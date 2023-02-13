FLORENCE — Missy Tiber figured she might have kept her players around a little longer than she would have liked for a Sunday practice.
Then again, there were certain criteria that had to be met. So, it was stop, explain and repeat. North Alabama spent an extra 15 minutes or so running through reps and shooting shots until it met the coach’s satisfaction.
“It’s because we never leave this drill until we shoot 50% or better from 3,” Tiber said. “And I kept us in there until we finished.”
It was a lesson that spilled over into Monday’s rescheduled game against a shorthanded Central Arkansas team that started the game with seven players and ended with six, and still managed to give the Lions more trouble than they needed.
Plagued by poor shooting through three-plus quarters, it wasn’t until some timely 3-pointers from Jade Moore and a steal and fastbreak layup from Alyssa Clutter in the final minutes UNA was able to secure a 63-58 win. It also served as Tiber’s 150th win at the school.
“I would say it’s most definitely a relief,” Moore said of the close victory after the Lions’ previous two meetings against the Bears at the start of February had to be pushed back. Central Arkansas (8-15, 3-9 ASUN) had been unable to field the minimum number of players required, setting UNA (10-13, 5-7) up for a nine-game stretch in 21 days.
“But then that gives us the confidence heading into the next game of doing what we need to do to come out with a win.”
That wasn’t the case during the second and third quarters.
The Lions went into halftime without a field goal over the final 5:46 of the first half and finished the frame 4-of-14 from the field. The third was worse. They were 1-of-14 — a whopping 7.1% — including 0-of-8 from beyond the arc. Of UNA's 13 points in the quarter coming out of the break, 11 came at the free throw line.
It led to a one-time 13-point lead becoming a six-point deficit as the fourth quarter ticked on.
“I think we were running a little late into the shot clock and weren’t running the floor as much,” Clutter said. “And then in the fourth quarter especially, we started taking advantage of our opportunities and hitting some important shots. Even defensively, getting some important rebounds and some blocked shots.”
The defense was important. UNA finished with 19 forced turnovers, including Clutter’s.
After Moore hit a game-tying 3 with 2:56 remaining, the freshman knocked the ball loose from Kinley Fisher near midcourt less than 30 seconds later. She finished with an easy go-ahead layup with no one around.
“We were denying her from the stretch,” Clutter said of her steal. “We were trying not to let her catch it. … I was chest to chest with her and reached my arm out and I was like, ‘I better finish this one right here.’”
So, no nerves about the layup then?
“No,” Clutter added with a laugh. “I was definitely confident in that moment and taking what was given to me.
There weren’t any from Moore, either. After Clutter’s sequence, Skyler Gill blocked Leah Perry that led to another 3 from Moore to put the game out of reach.
All nine of Moore’s points came in the fourth.
Hina Suzuki and Rhema Pegues led UNA with 13 points each, while Sara Wohlgemuth added nine. Gill finished with 11 points and three blocks.
Siera Carter led Central Arkansas with a career-high 23 points. Kiera Prim had 19 and Fisher 11.
“Honestly, when the ref called the out of bounds on me (in a previous possession), that made me angry and hardened some passion,” Moore said of her late 3s. “It was like, ‘Alright, it’s time to go.'”
Sometimes, it’s best to keep trying until it’s finished.
“We didn’t play our best, but we won,” Tiber said. “That’s what I’m going to remember. The other day, we played well against Liberty and we lost. This is the next step.
“… Sometimes, you just have to find a way.”
