HANCEVILLE — The Deshler players had already jumped up and down on the court, hugged and screamed at the top of their lungs.
But moments after the Class 4A No. 2 Tigers had knocked No. 1 Good Hope out of the Northwest Regional for the second straight year — a 63-60 win in the semifinals on Monday — Chloe Siegel was in the mood for a little more.
“Air high-five, bro,” said Siegel, looking three seats to her right at Ali Henson.
It wasn’t for any kind of dramatics. In fact, it was probably more warranted than anything else after coach Jana Killen read out the 6-foot-3 post player’s stat line.
Eighteen points. Seventeen rebounds.
All needed to send Deshler (30-4) to its eighth regional final in the last nine years and 18 of the last 23. The Tigers will face Priceville at 9 a.m. Thursday.
“I really couldn’t have done it without the rest of the team,” said a smiling Henson, whose previous season high was 13 against Brooks last month. “Me coming from Muscle Shoals not long ago and not ever experiencing anything like this, at all, it makes it that much better to get the win.”
When asked if she was expecting to be that impactful on Monday, Henson said she didn’t.
No matter. She picked a good time, especially with Haley Goodloe, Deshler’s normal post player, sitting on the bench with a walking boot. And once it became clear the Tigers had a size advantage — Good Hope’s tallest player was Ivey Maddox at 5-10 — they decided to capitalize on it.
Deshler outrebounded the Raiders 38-19.
“I saw (Henson) down there rebounding and I know there’s a pretty good chance she’s going to come down with it and get it out to me and Chloe, go down the court,” Raegan Rickard said. The point guard found Henson under the basket in the closing seconds to give the Tigers a much-needed five-point cushion towards the end after losing an earlier 18-point lead.
Rickard finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Cooper Thompson added 11, while Siegel had an unusually quiet game with six points. Her previous season low was 10 in a loss to Bob Jones.
Maddox notched a game-high 21 for the Raiders (31-3), while Heather Tetro had 19.
“I got one word and it’s dominant,” Siegel said of Henson. “Like nobody could stop her. I’d hate to be on the other end, bro. Heck, I was on the other end for a few years and didn’t like it much.”
Apparently, neither did Good Hope, which missed out on a chance to go to the state semifinals last season courtesy of Deshler.
“Was a heck of a recruiting job (by Deshler),” Raiders coach Justin Aby said about Henson when asked what the difference was in the game.
Good Hope and Deshler at its finest.
That’s fine. It appeared the Tigers were more than OK with the win and having to make another trip to Hanceville.
“It was everything I thought it would be,” Killen said.
Even if there was a pleasant surprise along the way.
