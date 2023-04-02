It wasn’t much more than a year ago that the Lawrence County School Board announced the closing of R.A. Hubbard. That wasn’t easy news for the students and their parents to take.
Trey Kellogg, who played basketball and football there, figured there was nothing he could do about it. That didn’t change his feelings, however.
“I was kinda hurt when I found out (it was closing),” Kellogg said. “I really didn’t know at the time. I didn’t know where I was gonna go.
“I just ended up at Covenant.”
The closure affected his family just as much. It knew there was probably a move incoming to go to a new school. Kellogg’s mother, Lorinda Jones, had called the area home and was unsure of where to go or what to do. Upon meeting some people around the Covenant Christian community, everything became a bit easier.
“It was rough, I guess, with the school closing and we had always been at Hubbard,” Jones recalled. “Change was a little different for us, but once we got down here and got to meet the Covenant family, they welcomed us in and made us feel like we’ve been here the whole time Trey has been in high school.”
All things considered, things turned out pretty well for him. The uncertainty Kellogg felt about his future started to vanish. The discomfort turned to relief. His school closing still stings — that probably won’t ever go away — but his arrival to Covenant Christian quickly turned into one of the things he’s most grateful for.
“I’m glad that it worked out this way,” Kellogg said. “Knowing that after my school closed I didn’t know what my next step was gonna be.”
The first step for Kellogg was finding his way to the basketball team (it wasn’t difficult for coach Bret Waldrep to find the 6-foot-4 kid walking around). The first step for his new teammates was introducing themselves and making Kellogg feel as comfortable as possible.
“It’s been pretty cool knowing them this past year and getting closer to them,” Kellogg said of the other basketball players at Covenant.
As school began this year, Kellogg and Jones’ questions of what would come next were answered. They found a new home with people that made it feel as such.
While playing games — with the Eagles often winning by 20 points or more — Kellogg was hyping up his new teammates, clapping with them on the bench and sometimes even cracking a smile.
It was the first season the junior, along with sophomore Jalen Chandler, was playing games with the people that had played together their entire lives. But looking on from afar, it seemed like they had all known each other for a decade.
“I appreciate (the other students),” said Jones, who was always in the stands with the other players’ parents during games. She often handed out high-fives and led in the cheering. “At first, he was still a little shy and getting to know everybody. … Everybody treats us like we’ve been here for years.”
The season progressed, and it turned into a back-to-back Class 1A state championship for Covenant. Kellogg became a first-team All-State player and the TimesDaily’s small school boys player of the year.
And now — Jones doesn’t really know how it happened, but she accepts it — Kellogg can be seen playing baseball with many of his basketball teammates. It’s his first year playing, but he got talked into it.
Call it a triumph by the people that not too long ago were complete strangers to him.
“I didn’t expect it,” Kellogg laughed. “Some of my teammates I play basketball with persuaded me to come and join the team. … It took them a while. They kept trying though and got me out there.”
