FLORENCE — March Madness is still raging, but transfer portal season is already underway.
And it appears the North Alabama men’s basketball team will be in for another offseason of revamping its roster.
Daniel Ortiz, the Lions’ leading scorer and all-conference guard, entered his name into the portal on Monday, according to verbalcommits.com and his Twitter account. Deraje Agbaosi, Aidan Kuhl, Bryson Dawkins and Daniel Braster have their names in well.
“No matter where my career takes me, UNA will always have a special place in my heart and this was a tough decision,” Ortiz wrote in part. However, for the betterment of my career, I’ve decided to enter my name into the transfer portal.”
UNA lost four players to the transfer portal last season and five the year before that.
The Lions finished 18-15, including 10-8 in the ASUN, this season after losing 72-50 to Southern Utah in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational on Saturday. But 2022-23 saw a number of highs for the program. UNA ended with its most wins and conference wins in a Division I season, its first victory over an SEC — or Power Five opponent — when it beat Ole Miss and its first postseason appearance since 2013-14.
Ortiz was one of the main catalysts for that and formed a solid 1-2 punch with junior KJ Johnson, who transferred to UNA last offseason.
Ortiz started every game for the Lions and led them with almost 15 points per game. The sophomore finished with at least 20 points 10 times and at least 15 points 15 times. He shot nearly 43% from the field and 41% from beyond the arc.
His 105 made 3-pointers set a UNA single-season Division I record. He was three shy of setting the all-time mark. He was an ASUN All-Freshman team selection in 2021-22.
His departure will likely mean an increased role for Jacari Lane, the ASUN's freshman and sixth man of the year. Lane finished second on the team in scoring with almost 13 points a game.
In his message on Twitter, Ortiz thanked Lions coach Tony Pujol, the coaching staff and his now-former teammates.
“I am grateful for the experiences that UNA has provided me with and the amazing people I’ve built relationships with over the last couple of years,” Ortiz wrote. “I wouldn’t have been able to have the success I have had the last couple of years if it wasn’t for the opportunity UNA afforded me with and for that I am forever thankful.”
Agbaosi, Kuhl, Dawkins and Braster all came off the bench for the Lions, while Kuhl and Dawkins just finished up their freshman campaigns.
Agbaosi averaged 1.7 points and 2.1 rebounds in nine minutes over 24 appearances. He attempted just 37 shots.
Dawkins saw almost 10 minutes in 23 games. He finished with 3.3 points and less than two rebounds a game, while Kuhl averaged 2.5 points in 7.7 minutes in 21 games. Dawkins attempted 45 field goals and Kuhl 45, 27 of which were from 3.
Braster put his name in the portal March 10. He appeared in 15 games with one start due to suspension. He averaged a little more than five points and almost four rebounds per game in 13.2 minutes of game time.
