BRANSON, Mo. — Cole Wilcoxson had three RBIs and scored three times to help Florence beat Carthage (Missouri) 12-2 in the Iron consolation bracket semifinals Friday of the 12-U Cal Ripken national tournament.
Elijah Lambert reached base and scored three times, while Reed Bruce knocked in three runs.
Florence faces host Branson on Saturday afternoon in the consolation finals. Branson has two victories over Florence in the tournament, both by one run.
In a 7-2 win earlier Friday over Benton, Arkansas, Lambert also reached base and scored three times, plus stole four bases. Wilcoxson had three RBIs and also threw a six-inning four-hitter with 12 strikeouts.
