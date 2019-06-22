The Florence Blue 11U Cal Ripken All-Star team advanced to the semifinals of the state tournament with a pair of wins Friday.
Florence Blue beat Jackson 16-5 and Matthews Park 11-7 to reach the semifinals.
In the opener against Jackson, Jace Brandon pitched two scoreless innings to get the win while striking out six. Jayshod Pearson had four hits and two RBIs. Elijah Lambert, Cole Wilcoxson, Reed Bruce, Bryant Allison and Connor Abston each had two hits.
Cade Davis got the win in relief against Matthews Park, pitching 3 1/3 innings. Pearson had two hits and three RBIs, while Wilcoxson added two hits and Bruce chipped in with a RBI double.
