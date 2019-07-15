The Florence Cal Ripken 11U baseball team earned a trip to the 2020 World Series by winning the regional tournament in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Florence beat Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana 17-2, Little Rock JD 13-5 and Phenix City 5-2 on Saturday to win the title.
The team will travel to Branson, Missouri next summer for the 12U World Series. According Jerome Lambert, one of the team’s coaches, Cal Ripken does not offer World Series for 7U, 9U and 11U leagues. But the winners of those age group regionals are invited to the following year’s series in their respective age groups.
In the championship game, Florence trailed 2-1 before scoring four runs on six walks and two hits in the fourth inning. Bryant Allison and Beau Willis each had RBI singles in the frame.
Winning pitcher Bruce Reed escaped one bases loaded jam in the fourth inning and Brooks Campbell, who recorded a save, escaped another in the fifth inning.
Reed pitched 4 1/3 innings to get the win. Campbell got the final five outs to get the save.
Jayshod Pearson drove in the first run with a ground ball that scored Elijah Lambert.
Florence used an eight-run fifth inning to rally past Little Rock JD in the semifinals. Bruce had three hits and drove in two runs and Brandon had two hits.
In the quarterfinals, Florence scored 12 runs in the second inning to beat Terrebonne Parish. Cole Wilcoxson keyed the rally with a three-run double, while Reid Nix, Connor Abston, Willis and Lambert each had an RBI.
Abston finished with three hits and three runs. Bruce and Nix had two hits each.
Bryant Allison pitched two innings to get credit for the win. Zo Martin added a double in the win.
