After winning the Southwest Regional tournament in Little Rock, Arkansas, last year, the 11-U Florence all-stars qualified for the 12-U World Series, originally set for this summer.
COVID-19 got in the way, but the team was given another opportunity for this summer by way of Cal Ripken baseball. The group from Florence, led by head coach Jerome Lambert, are in the Cal Ripken NIT, a national tournament in Branson, Missouri, with teams from all across the country.
“I’m excited for the kids,” Lambert said. “A lot of these kids have been on the all-star team since they were 6 years old, and they've been really working hard to get to this moment."
Lambert said his team has been practicing ever since Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey gave the order that teams were allowed to do so in late May.
While other tournaments were being canceled in the spring, Lambert credited the Cal Ripken organization for being patient and waiting for a later opportunity to hold a tournament.
“They kept reaching out to us and saying ‘It's not canceled yet, we’re going to try to make this work, we’re just waiting to see if we’re going to get an opportunity,’” Lambert said.
A traditional opening ceremony would usually take place, but the teams participated in a parade of champions on Friday night, touring the facilities.
Games start Saturday, with Southwest (Florence 12-U all-stars) set to take on Southeast Denver at 5:30 p.m. to kick off pool play.
Pool play will continue until early next week, followed by tournament play with a champion crowned on Aug. 15.
Lambert said he feels confident his team will be prepared for the experience after taking them to a tournament in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, a few weeks ago. It finished fifth after being knocked out in the quarterfinals by a team from Boca Raton, Florida.
After the majority of the players, most of whom have played together for several years, practiced for the last few months, they’re ready to take their shot on the big stage.
“We wanted to make sure these boys got rewarded for the work they've done in the past,” Lambert said.
