BRANSON, Mo. — Reed Bruce hit a three-run home run and scored twice to help Florence take third place in a national tournament with Saturday's 9-5 win over Branson.
Cole Wilcoxson scored three times, Jayshod Pearson had two runs scored and an RBI, and Florence won the Iron consolation bracket of the 12-U Cal Ripken national tournament.
Florence took a 7-5 lead with a three-run fifth inning and scored twice in the sixth and final inning. Florence lost twice to Branson earlier in the tournament, with both games decided by one run.
