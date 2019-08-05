Austin Gean and Fred Boughner won in runaway fashion. Dwight Hamner, not so much. Those were the stories Sunday in the final round of the Florence Open played at Blackberry Trail golf course.
Gean, who led by one shot in the Eddie Frost Division going into the final round, fired a 6-under 66 to pull away to a seven-shot victory over UNA golfer Brant Bishop. Gean compiled a 54-hole total of 11-under 205 to get the win. Bishop (72) was second at 212, while incoming UNA freshman golfer Thomas Regan closed with a 57 to finish third at 215.
With a 12-shot lead heading into the final round, Boughner coasted to the Chris Burns Division title by closing with a 69. His three-round total was 15-under 201. Jeff Frederick closed with a 69 to finish second at 216, while Gene Clements shot 72 and was a shot back at 217.
If there was no mystery in those flights, Hamner and Charles Whitehead provided enough entertainment for everyone, going six extra holes before Hamner won the playoff in the Alex Sloan Division. Hamner (72) and Whitehead (73) were tied at 209 after 54 holes. Lynn Hamner captured third place in a scorecard playoff with Dale Nesbitt at 217.
