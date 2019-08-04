Austin Gean, Fred Boughner and Charles Whitehead take leads into the final round in their respective flights at the second Florence Open golf tournament being played at Blackberry Trail.
Gean, a Central High grad who plays at Arkansas Tech, shot 68 in Saturday's second round and has a two-round total of 139. He leads Brant Bishop (70-140) by one shot and Zac Ashley (72-143) by three shots in the Eddie Frost Division.
Boughner, who shot 67 in the first round, fired a 7-under 65 in the second round to open a 12-shot lead over Phil Grimes in the Chris Burns Division. Grimes is at 144.
Whitehead shot 6-under 66 and is at 136 through two rounds. He leads Dwight Hamner (70-137) by a shot and Darryl Grisham by five shots.
The tournament concludes today.
— Gregg Dewalt
