MUSCLE SHOALS — The inaugural Singing River Classic, a 54-hole, stroke-play event, kicked off Friday as amateur golfers from near and far met at Cypress Lakes Country Club to tee off round one of the three-day contest.
Considering its individualized format, the tournament is the first of its kind around the Shoals area in recent years. Its 54 participants are split into divisions based on each golfer’s age, and the final round will be flighted based on the first two days’ scores.
As an organizer of the Singing River Classic, Scott Arndt, general manager of Cypress Lakes, said he believes the format of the tournament is what brought popularity to the event.
“I like it being an individual event because so many tournaments around here are scrambles or best balls,” Arndt said. “It brings the whole Shoals area together, and playing three different courses over three days helps those who aren’t from here see the different facilities the Shoals has to offer.”
After Friday's first round, Derek Cleveland and Rusty Wheeles sit atop the regular division leaderboard tied at 3-under with a pair of 68s. Cleveland and Wheeles are seasoned veterans of the course as both golfers are long time members of Cypress Lakes.
“I’ve been a member at Cypress for 20 years, so I knew coming in I had to play my best here,” Wheeles said. “As far as the format, it’s great. It reminds me of the Shoals Shootout tournament the TimesDaily used to put on back in the late 80s and early 90s.”
For the senior division, Phillip Roberts and Scott Stephens are tied for first after carding 72 apiece. Dale Nesbitt and Charles Whitehead are tied for the lead in the super senior division as both shot 1-under, capping off the first round with a score of 70.
Several groups who teed off around noon were affected by a weather delay as they neared hole No. 18. The thunderstorm delayed the remaining participants for approximately one hour before Arndt announced play would resume at 3:30 p.m.
Another aspect of the event’s format that drew locals and out-of-town golfers in is the tournament’s unique, multiple-course agenda. The Singing River Classic showcases three of the Shoals area’s main golf courses to present participants with the challenge of playing from green-to-green.
“It’s a challenge going from one green, to a different green, to a third different green,” Wheeles said. “Whoever comes out on top will go home with a well-deserved win. This tournament is a huge impact not only for the three courses, but for the entire area.”
Round two will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at Blackberry Trail in Florence, and the championship round will be held at the Fighting Joe course of Robert Trent Jones on Sunday.
