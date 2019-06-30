FLORENCE — Coming into round two, Rusty Wheeles and Derek Cleveland led the regular division after carding a pair of 68s at Cypress Lakes on Friday.
Saturday, Cleveland swooped in to take a solo lead in the tournament, shooting a 70 at Blackberry Trail in round two of the Singing River Classic.
But Cleveland heads into the championship round facing a unique challenge.
Codey Cleveland, Derek’s son, carded a 69 today to climb his way up the leaderboard and finish closely behind his father. Codey is now tied for second alongside Corey Rochelle through the first two rounds.
“This is the first time we’ve really played against each other on the links,” Derek Cleveland said. “We’ve always been teammates in scramble tournaments, but this is the first individual stroke-play event we’ve taken on together. If he beats me out, I’ll never hear the end of it.”
A new leader also emerged in the senior division today as Fred Boughner rose three positions after shooting a 68 in today’s round two contest. Boughner now has a three-stroke lead over position No. 2 occupier, Scott Stephens.
In the super senior division, Charles Whitehead sits atop the leaderboard after carding a 68 on the day, chalking up a total score of 138 heading into the championship round tomorrow. Dale Nesbitt follows closely behind in second after scoring a 72 for a total of 142 through two rounds.
Like most amateur golf events, Sunday’s championship round at Fighting Joe of Robert Trent Jones will be flighted into 4 groups and will include a championship flight, first flight, second flight and a third flight. With 54 participants—35 in regular, nine in senior and 10 in super senior— the regular grouping will be the only division to be flighted.
The championship flight will include the top eight leaders of the regular division: Derek Cleveland (-5), Cody Cleveland (-2), Corey Rochelle (-2), Rusty Wheeles (+1), Jared Nelson (+4), Jordan Smith (+6), Greg Hardin (+9) and Anthony Wallen (+9).
The first flight will include Gene Clements (+11), Mason Dennis (+14), Brian Johnson (+15), Jonas Bailey (+16), Tyler Nelson (+18), Buster Woodard (+19), Brock Beck (+21), Brian Brown (+21) and Brent Collins (+21).
Those competing in the second flight are Justin Phillips (+22), Kenlee Nix (+23), Darren Woodruff (+23), Joshua McDonald (+25), Jon Wallace (+25), Luke Dolan (+27), Scott McGee (+27), Brian Sarapin (+27) and Tyler Malone (+30).
And lastly, the third flight will include Justin James (+31), James Risner (+33), Tommy Martin (+35), Nick Pinegar (+39), Michael Walters (+39), Mitchell Ray (+40), William Goodman (+48), Adam Hammond (+49) and Jeremy Daley (+114).
Following today’s championship round, prizes will be awarded to the top three leaders of each flight. Tee times for the championship will begin at 8 a.m. today at RTJ, home of the third and final round of the inaugural Singing River Classic.
