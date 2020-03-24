Social options are limited during the on-going coronavirus pandemic, but the area’s top public golf courses are open for business.
Cypress Lakes golf course and Blackberry Trail golf course have taken precautions to make things as safe as possible for customers who want to play.
The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at the Shoals also is open for business.
When it hasn’t been raining, course officials say people are playing.
“When the sun came out and with spring here, we had a couple of busy days last week,” Blackberry Trail’s Jason Vaughn said. “People are coming out to play that I haven’t seen before. While other activities are being postponed, we’ve seen an uptick.”
Cypress Lakes GM Scott Arndt had a similar report.
“We’ve been busy since they closed the schools,” he said. “Usually when spring hits we see a few more people out here playing.”
Seeing people playing has been a welcome sight across the region given that the prolonged wet winter slowed the number of rounds considerably.
Blackberry Trail and Cypress Lakes each have lost high school matches that were scheduled due to the school shutdown. Arndt said a couple of small outings also have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“We also were scheduled to have the Class 6A boys and girls substate tournaments, but I don’t know if that will happen,” Arndt said.
Vaughn and Arndt detailed some of the precautions their staffs are taking to make their facilities safe for the public. The dining areas at each are closed, but the grills are open even though only grab and go food is available.
“We are constantly cleaning the high-traffic areas,” Vaughn said. “We are offering single carts if they aren’t comfortable riding with another player. We’re encouraging walking.”
At Cypress Lakes, they added pieces of pool noodles in the holes so balls don’t go all the way to the bottom of the cup in an effort to keep people from reaching all the way in. They are wiping down flagsticks periodically during the day and sanitizing the golf carts every time they come in. Sand bottles have been removed from the carts, water coolers and bunker rakes have been removed from the course.
Similar measures are in place at Blackberry Trail.
Vaughn and Arndt said they are encouraging golfers and employees who feel sick to stay home.
“The first thing is to make sure our employees and our customers are safe,” Arndt said. “We’re not pairing anybody up with strangers. We want to make sure everybody is safe.”
“Golf is one of the few things people can do right now,” Vaughn said. “We want people to come out and enjoy it.”
