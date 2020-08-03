FLORENCE — Jordan Smith opened a big lead after two rounds and coasted to a victory in the Eddie Frost Division championship flight of the Florence Open at Blackberry Trail on Sunday.
Smith, a former Brooks High standout, shot rounds of 72-70-75 to post a three-day total of 217 in the tournament. Smith topped Jack Lawson by six shots and Landry Miller by seven shots in the 54-hole tournament that began Friday.
The Eddie Frost Division is for players under 50 years old.
Phil Grimes won the Chris Burns Division championship flight with a three-day total of 6-under-par 210. He closed out the tournament with a 4-under 68, which was also the lowest round of the tournament in any division. Grimes shot rounds of 69-73-68 to finish at 210.
Grimes edged Jeff Frederick (71-214) by four shots, while David Dolan (71-219) finished third. The Chris Burns Division is for players between 50-64.
Darryl Grisham won the Alex Sloan Division championship flight with three sub-par rounds. Grisham shot 70-69-71 for a 54-hole total of 210, beating Charles Whitehead (73-214) by four shots.
Grisham and Grimes shared the Charles Parrish Medalist Award.
Other flight winners included:
Eddie Frost Division
First Flight: 1. Dusty Ball 229; 2. Alex Beavers 231; 3. Josh Bowling 237
Second Flight: 1 Tyler Malone 261; 2. Brad Brown 262; 3. Benji Newell 262
Chris Burns Division
First Flight: 1. Johnny Todd 224; 2. Phillip Jordan 226; 3. Nicky Hartsfield 234
Second Flight: 1. Keith Black 230; 2. Milton Underwood 235; 3. Don Robinson 236
Third Flight: 1. Bobby Dolan 238; 2. Jerry Balentine 243; 3. Richard Graham 247
Alex Sloan Division
First Flight: 1. Warren Dyar 242; 2. Mike Jemison 244; 3. Dennis Danley 245
Second Flight: 1. Earl Moore 253; 2. Steve Brewer 254; 3. Mike Butcher 259
