YOUTH BASEBALL
Florence 10U all-stars finish
second in state tournament
The Florence 10-year-old all-stars finished runner-up at the Cal Ripken State Tournament this past Sunday, finishing the tournament with 5 wins and 1 loss.
Florence fell 11-1 to Westside in the state championship game. Neel Patel pitched an incredible three innings on the mound, and Beau Bersky had two hits.
In its first game of the event, Florence came from behind to beat Bay Minette 8-7. Miles Warren and Remington Montgomery combined to get the win on the mound. Warren, Noah Hanback, Nelson Elliott, and Bersky had two hits each for Florence.
Florence then beat Daphne 10-2. Hanback was the winning pitcher. Warren led Florence with three hits, and Patel, Hanback and Noah Yeager had multiple hits. Carter Hamm did strong work behind the plate.
In the third game, Florence beat Opp 12-5. Beau Hargett, Yeager, Ellliott, Hanback, and Warren had multiple hits to lead Florence at the plate. Hamm sparked Florence at the plate with a perfect bunt. Bersky, Elliott, and Jackson Kelley led Florence on the mound.
Florence faced off against Fairhope in game four and got a 13-3 win. Hargett and Hanback had three hits apiece to lead Florence . Yeager and Warren added multiple hits, including a key triple by Yeager, and Maddox Taylor contributed on the bases. Patel was the winning pitcher.
Florence dominated Alexander City 20-9 in the semifinals. Auston Klotzbach and Bersky had four hits. Yeager, Elliott, Patel, Hanback, Warren, and Dylan Price joined in the hitting barrage with multiple hits. Hanback and Klotzbach combined to get the win.
YOUTH SOFTBALL
Tuscumbia 10U Angels
win their district title
Kendall Scogin pitched the whole game and struck out 11 batters, and Ciara Simmons hit a home run and a triple as the Tuscumbia 10U Angels all-star softball team won its district Thursday with a 14-3 win over Central.
Kenzie-Leigh Yerbey, Khloe Baker and Lexi Johnson each had two hits. Addy Powers and Taylor Tittle each added a hit.
NFL
Bills DE paying for funeral
of child killed in home state
ANDERSON, S.C. — Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson says he will pay for the funeral of an 11-year-old South Carolina girl who died after someone fired more than 35 shots at her home.
News outlets report a family member announced Lawson's contribution Wednesday evening at a vigil for Ja'Naiya Scott. Someone fired shots at the house in Anderson on Sunday morning. Ja'Naiya's 18-year-old sister and her 11-year-old cousin were also wounded.
Lawson grew up in South Carolina and played football at Clemson University before being drafted in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft. He says he read reports about the shooting and felt compelled to contact the family. Lawson says he has a sister around the same age as Ja'Naiya.
No suspects have been named in the case.
HORSE RACING
2019 Breeder's Cup will
remain at Santa Anita
LOS ANGELES — The Breeders' Cup world championships will remain at Santa Anita this fall after 30 horses died during the Southern California track's recent meet.
The Breeders' Cup board of directors unanimously decided to keep the two-day event at the track in Arcadia for a record 10th time on Nov. 1-2. The board made its decision at a meeting Thursday in Lexington, Kentucky.
Craig Fravel, president and CEO of the Breeders' Cup, says the ownership of Santa Anita along with other groups has made "meaningful and effective reforms" in recent months to improve safety. He says the Breeders' Cup embraces those reforms and will devote time and energy in the coming months to further those efforts.
- The Associated Press
