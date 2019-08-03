University of North Alabama golfer Brant Bishop led four players under par in the Eddie Frost division after the first round of the Florence Open golf tournament being held at Blackberry Trail Friday. Bishop shot 2-under 70 to lead by one shot over Brenden Keller, Austin Gean and Zach Ashley, who each shot 71. Two players are at even-par 72 - David Dolan and Jonathan Spann heading into the second round of the 54-hole tournament.
Fred Boughner shot 5-under 67 to take the first-round lead in the Chris Burns division. He leads by four shots over Phil Grimes and by eight shots over Gene Clements and Jeff Frederick.
Darryl Grisham and Dwight Hamner each shot 67 to tale the lead in the Alex Sloan division. Charles Whitehead and Dale Nesbitt each shot 70 and are three shots off the pace.
— Gregg Dewalt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.